Minister Sengottaiyan responded to AIADMK criticism, asserting the TVK government's strong electoral mandate. He emphasized the CM's welfare initiatives and advised political rivals to avoid disparaging remarks for media attention.

Minister Sengottaiyan Defends TVK Government Against AIADMK Attacks

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sengottaiyan hit back at former AIADMK minister Sellur Raju over the latter's remarks against the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, asserting that "no one can crack the whip" against the state government that was elected by the people. Speaking to reporters on Sunday at Coimbatore International Airport before departing for Chennai, Sengottaiyan defended Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's governance and said the Prime Minister had praised him during his participation in two events in Tamil Nadu. Responding to Sellur Raju's remarks that the AIADMK would return to power, the minister said the Chief Minister was implementing several welfare schemes for the people. He added that the Prime Minister had described Vijay as an excellent leader delivering honest governance. Sengottaiyan also objected to political leaders making disparaging remarks against other parties and said responding to such statements in similar language would not be appropriate. "It is unacceptable for leaders of any political party to speak disparagingly about another party. No one can crack the whip against the Tamil Nadu govt. This government has been elected by the people, and the movement that has pushed both the previous ruling parties to the Opposition benches," he said. Taking a further swipe at those criticising the TVK government, Sengottaiyan said such remarks appeared to be aimed at attracting media attention rather than contributing to meaningful political discourse. He also questioned their understanding of the history of the Legislative Assembly and advised political leaders to express their views clearly. On the National Commission for Women (NCW) conducting an inquiry into the Kallakurichi issue, the minister said every commission had its own powers and responsibilities and that the investigation should be allowed to proceed without interference. "Every commission has its own powers and responsibilities. Let them conduct the inquiry and only after its completion, we can respond," Sengottaiyan said. He further cautioned against questioning ministers immediately after an investigation had begun, saying that doing so could affect the inquiry. He maintained that the government should wait for the findings and subsequent action before commenting on the matter. "Raising questions with ministers immediately after an investigation begins could affect the inquiry... We must wait and see what action is taken after the investigation," he added. The minister also responded to criticism from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over the TVK government, questioning the party's own electoral performance and asking why voters had removed it from power if it had delivered good governance. He also questioned the AIADMK's electoral position, saying that despite its claims of providing good governance, the party had been pushed to third place in the electoral contest. On controversies involving TVK legislators, Sengottaiyan said Chief Minister Vijay had already issued necessary instructions and advice to party legislators. (ANI)