    Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena hours after quitting Congress

    Milind Deora quit Congress on Sunday, ending his family's 55-year-old relationship with the party. Hours later, Deora joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. After joining Shinde’s Shiv Sena, Deora said he was loyal to the Congress during its most challenging decade but now it is different.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 14, 2024, 5:29 PM IST

    Milind Deora formally joined the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday, hours after he quit the Congress. Shinde and other top party leaders were present at the Chief Minister's official house, Varsha, for his "Paksh Pravesh."

    After joining the Shiv Sena, Deora said: "A strong government is needed at the Centre and States in India. It is a matter of pride for all of us that under the leadership of PM Modi, India is stronger today...I would like to add that in the last 10 years not one terror attack has happened in Mumbai. This is a major achievement for Mumbaikars."

    "I have been receiving a lot of phone calls since morning that why did I sever 55-year-old ties of my family with Congress party...I was loyal to the party during its most challenging decade. Unfortunately, today's Congress is very different from the Congress of 1968 as well as that of 2004. Had Congress and UBT given importance to constructive and positive suggestions and merit and capability, Eknath Shinde and I wouldn't have been here. Eknath Shinde had to make a major decision, I had to make a major decision," he added.

    After resigning from Congress’s primary membership, Deora said he was going on the “path of development”. "I am going to walk on the path of development," Deora said as he and his wife Pooja left their "Ramalayam" home on Peddar Road to travel to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi for prayers.

    Deora was one of Rahul Gandhi's closest aides before discontinuing his family's 55-year affiliation with the Congress because he was upset that the Shiv Sena (UBT) was vying for control of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat, which he had previously held.

    Referring to it as the "conclusion of a significant chapter" in his political career, Milind Deora announced his exit from the Congress on Sunday. According to reports, he was not satisfied about the state's seat-sharing negotiations between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) for the next Lok Sabha elections. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) is a member of the Opposition coalition.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2024, 5:29 PM IST
