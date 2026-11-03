The Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended ACP Manasvi Vashishtha, a 2019 DANIPS officer, citing pending departmental proceedings. He remains restricted to Delhi headquarters and is eligible for a subsistence allowance during the suspension.

MHA Orders Suspension of ACP Manasvi Vashishtha

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday suspended ACP Manasvi Vashishtha with immediate effect in view of the pending departmental proceedings. "WHEREAS, departmental proceedings against Manasvi Vashistha, DANIPS (2019), Entry Grade, are contemplated; NOW THEREFORE, the Competent Authority, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 10 of CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965, hereby places Manasvi Vashistha, DANIPS (2019) under suspension with immediate effect," the order stated.

Terms of Suspension and Allowances

The order specifies that the headquarters of Manasvi Vashistha shall remain Delhi throughout the duration of the suspension. The officer is barred from leaving headquarters without obtaining prior permission from the Competent Authority. "It is further ordered that during the period for which this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Manasvi Vashistha, DANIPS (2019) shall be Delhi, and the said Manasvi Vashistha, DANIPS (2019) shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the Competent Authority," the order noted.

During the suspension period, the officer will be entitled to a subsistence allowance equal to the leave salary he would have drawn on half-average pay or half pay, along with admissible Dearness Allowance (DA). As per the order, "It is also ordered that the said Manasvi Vashistha, DANIPS (2019), during the period of his suspension would be entitled to a subsistence allowance at an amount equal to the leave salary which he would have drawn if he had been on leave on half-average pay or on half pay and in addition, dearness allowance, if admissible on the basis of such leave salary, subject to the furnishing of a certificate to the effect that he has not been employed in any business, profession or vocation for a profit/remuneration/ salary."

Context of the Suspension

The development comes against the backdrop of tensions between Delhi Police personnel and lawyers following a confrontation at a police station in east Delhi’s Shahdara on October 23. On Monday, several Delhi Police personnel, including ACP The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday suspended ACP Manasvi Vashishtha with immediate effect in view of the pending departmental proceedings., gathered outside the Delhi Police Headquarters on Jai Singh Road and sought a meeting with Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar over the developments following the face-off with lawyers. Vashishtha, who led the protest, has been suspended. (ANI)