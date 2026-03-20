The MHA is recruiting eligible IPS officers of SP/DIG rank for two P-4 level UN advisory roles in Addis Ababa. The positions are Police Planning Adviser and Police Reform Adviser at the United Nations Office in the African Union (UNOAU).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday initiated the recruitment process for two senior-level positions at the United Nations Office in the African Union (UNOAU), calling for nominations of eligible Indian Police Service (IPS) officers currently in active service. The move comes following a communication from India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, seeking suitable candidates for key advisory roles in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The MHA noted that the recruitment process has been initiated with the approval of the competent authority. The selected officers will represent India in critical policing advisory roles within the United Nations system, contributing to international peacekeeping.

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Details of the UN Positions

As per an official communication issued by the MHA's Police-II Division, the two positions open for nomination are Police Planning Adviser (P-4 level) and Police Reform Adviser (P-4 level). Both posts are based in Addis Ababa and require officers holding the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) or Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

Nomination and Eligibility Criteria

The MHA has urged all relevant authorities, including Secretaries to the Government of India, Chief Secretaries and Directors Generals of Police (DGsP) of states and Union Territories, as well as heads of various central police organisations and training institutions, to identify and forward nominations of suitable candidates. The appeal has also been extended to agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and other central armed police forces.

The MHA has emphasised that only officers who meet all eligibility criteria outlined in the detailed job descriptions should be considered for nomination. Authorities have been advised to exercise due diligence while forwarding applications to ensure compliance with the requirements specified in the official annexure accompanying the communication. Eligible officers must be in active service at the SP or DIG rank and possess the qualifications and experience required for P-4 level positions within the United Nations framework.

Application Process and Submission

Nominations must be submitted through the proper administrative channel and must include all necessary documentation, duly signed and completed in all respects. The deadline for submission of applications has been set as May 8, 2026. The Ministry has clearly stated that applications received after the deadline will not be entertained under any circumstances. Additionally, nominations lacking mandatory vigilance clearance and cadre clearance from the respective ministries, departments, or state governments will be summarily rejected.

Required Documentation

As part of the application process, candidates are required to submit a comprehensive set of documents, including their Personal History Profile (P-11), employment and academic certificates, and an Employment Record Supplementary Sheet. A Human Rights Certificate must also be included along with the forwarding letter containing the APAR/ACR gradings of the last five years. However, the MHA clarified that copies of the full APAR/ACR (Annual Performance Appraisal Report/ Annual Confidential Report) reports are not required.

In line with the Central government's Digital India initiative, all documents must be submitted electronically in PDF format via the designated email address. No hard copies will be accepted, reinforcing the government's push towards paperless administration. (ANI)