The MHA concluded its month-long Special Campaign 6.0, disposing of 11,902 grievances, reviewing thousands of files, clearing office space, and generating over Rs 10 crore from scrap disposal through coordinated nationwide efforts.

MHA Campaign 6.0 Achievements

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has disposed of 11,902 public grievances and 1,666 appeals during its month-long Special Campaign 6.0, which was conducted from October 2 to 31 focusing on cleanliness, disposal of pending matters and improving office management. The Ministry also disposed of 147 references from Members of Parliament and 141 references received from state governments during the campaign.

As part of the cleanliness drive, the MHA said it expanded the number of identified sites from the initial 6,757 to 7,963 across the country. During the campaign, 2,19,644 physical files and 30,385 electronic files were reviewed. The exercise also resulted in freeing up 78,125 square feet of office space through effective record management and disposal of redundant material.

Financial Gains and Outreach

The ministry also said that it generated over Rs 10.17 crore through the disposal of scrap, including Rs 2.63 crore through e-waste disposal. Around 1,200 social media posts carrying the hashtag 'Special Campaign 6' were shared across platforms, including X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, to highlight the campaign's activities and achievements.

Execution and Monitoring

The campaign was undertaken with active participation from all divisions of the Ministry, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and affiliated organisations. A special one-day intensive drive was also organised on October 13 to accelerate the achievement of campaign targets through coordinated efforts across the ministry and its attached and subordinate offices.

The activities included tree plantation drives, intensive cleanliness campaigns and weeding out of old and redundant records, with an emphasis on environmental sustainability and efficient records management. The campaign commenced with a preparatory phase on September 15, followed by its implementation from October 2 to 31 across MHA offices and its attached and subordinate organisations throughout the country. Special emphasis was laid on field and outstation offices having direct public interface. The progress of the campaign was monitored at the highest level, with regular progress reports uploaded on the Special Campaign Portal hosted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). (ANI)

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