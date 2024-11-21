Ration card update 2024: Who stays, who goes? Verify your name online

Under the central government's ration scheme, free rice, wheat, etc. are provided. To get a ration card, eKYC must be completed. Ration cards may be canceled if eKYC is not done by December 31.

The central government runs various welfare schemes for the people of India. The ration scheme is one of them. The ration scheme provides free rice, wheat, etc., keeping in mind those who struggle for basic food.

The central government always thinks about such people in society, and that is why it has taken this step so they can benefit. However, every individual needs to fulfill specific eligibility criteria to get a ration card. eKYC must be completed.

If the eKYC (ration card) is not completed, the name may be removed from the ration scheme. The eKYC must be submitted by December 31st of this year.

The central government has already extended this deadline twice. However, it has stated that the deadline will not be extended this year.

Those who have not yet completed their eKYC will have their names removed from the ration card scheme. How will you know if this is happening to your ration card?

You can check the status of this ration card online from home. To check, visit the official website of National Food Security.

If you want to know about your ration card, you can check its status on this official website by providing relevant information.

This is the only way you can find out if the name is included in the ration scheme. Many people are taking advantage of this scheme by creating these ration cards through fake documents and information.

The center has already started canceling the ration cards of many people. Those who have the correct information will never have their ration cards canceled and will be able to enjoy various government benefits.

