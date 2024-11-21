Ration card update 2024: Who stays, who goes? Verify your name online

Under the central government's ration scheme, free rice, wheat, etc. are provided. To get a ration card, eKYC must be completed. Ration cards may be canceled if eKYC is not done by December 31.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 11:56 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

The central government runs various welfare schemes for the people of India. The ration scheme is one of them. The ration scheme provides free rice, wheat, etc., keeping in mind those who struggle for basic food.

article_image2

The central government always thinks about such people in society, and that is why it has taken this step so they can benefit. However, every individual needs to fulfill specific eligibility criteria to get a ration card. eKYC must be completed.

article_image3

If the eKYC (ration card) is not completed, the name may be removed from the ration scheme. The eKYC must be submitted by December 31st of this year.

article_image4

The central government has already extended this deadline twice. However, it has stated that the deadline will not be extended this year.

article_image5

Those who have not yet completed their eKYC will have their names removed from the ration card scheme. How will you know if this is happening to your ration card?

article_image6

You can check the status of this ration card online from home. To check, visit the official website of National Food Security.

article_image7

If you want to know about your ration card, you can check its status on this official website by providing relevant information.

article_image8

This is the only way you can find out if the name is included in the ration scheme. Many people are taking advantage of this scheme by creating these ration cards through fake documents and information.

article_image9

The center has already started canceling the ration cards of many people. Those who have the correct information will never have their ration cards canceled and will be able to enjoy various government benefits.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Guarantee schemes will continue for the next three years says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp

'Guarantee schemes will continue for the next three years', says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

Wayanad byelection: UDF expects majority of over 4 lakh vote-majority for Priyanka Gandhi anr

Wayanad byelection: UDF expects majority of over 4 lakh vote-majority for Priyanka Gandhi

Kerala: Setback for Saji Cheriyan as court orders CB probe in Mallapally speech case, quashes police report dmn

Kerala: Setback for Saji Cherian as court orders CB probe in Mallapally speech case, quashes police report

PM Modi conferred with Dominica and Guyana's top awards, dedicates it to 140 crore Indians (WATCH) snt

PM Modi conferred with Dominica and Guyana's top awards, dedicates it to 140 crore Indians (WATCH)

Palakkad Byelection : Polling drop sparks uncertainty among political fronts; voter turnout surges in municipality anr

Palakkad Bypoll: Polling drop sparks uncertainty among political fronts; voter turnout surges in municipality

Recent Stories

Sweet! Ajith Kumar surprises wife Shalini with expensive gift on her birthday dmn

Sweet! Ajith Kumar surprises wife Shalini with expensive gift on her birthday

FBI arrests Florida man accused of plotting bomb attack on New York Stock Exchange shk

FBI arrests Florida man accused of plotting bomb attack on New York Stock Exchange

Why third-party insurance is essential for your vehicle? Know benefits, coverage and more gcw

Why third-party insurance is essential for your vehicle? Know benefits, coverage and more

When Pranav Mohanlal chose working on a farm in Spain; READ anr

When Pranav Mohanlal chose working on a farm in Spain; READ

Nayanthara to Rashmika Mandanna: No-makeup looks of South actresses revealed NTI

Nayanthara to Rashmika: No-makeup looks of South actresses revealed

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon