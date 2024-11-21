No DA hike? No problem! West Bengal govt employees to get Rs 25,359 extra

Despite no DA increase, good news awaits West Bengal government employees. Nabanna has issued a sudden notification bringing positive news. Learn more.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 11:27 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

Speculation about DA increase for West Bengal Government Employees has begun before the year's end. Discussions continue on whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will announce good news before the year's end, similar to last year.

article_image2

Meanwhile, news has emerged about the issuance of an important notification for State Government Employees. A notification was issued by the government's finance department on August 6th.

article_image3

Reports suggest that the notification related to Group Insurance for state government employees was issued following the central government's lead.

article_image4

This new notification details the benefits state government employees will receive under Group Insurance. A fixed amount is deducted from each Government Employee's salary for Group Insurance, which they receive upon retirement.

article_image5

A detailed table has been released showing the interest earned on Group Insurance from November 1st to January 31st, 2025, by the state government's finance department.

article_image6

In February, the central government issued a table detailing the interest government employees would receive on Group Insurance. Now, the Government of West Bengal follows suit.

article_image7

The table is based on the calculation of each unit subscription being Rs. 10. If a state government employee joined service in 1987 and is due to retire in December this year, they will receive Rs. 25,204.11 for Group Insurance, according to the table.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Guarantee schemes will continue for the next three years says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp

'Guarantee schemes will continue for the next three years', says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

Wayanad byelection: UDF expects majority of over 4 lakh vote-majority for Priyanka Gandhi anr

Wayanad byelection: UDF expects majority of over 4 lakh vote-majority for Priyanka Gandhi

Kerala: Setback for Saji Cheriyan as court orders CB probe in Mallapally speech case, quashes police report dmn

Kerala: Setback for Saji Cherian as court orders CB probe in Mallapally speech case, quashes police report

PM Modi conferred with Dominica and Guyana's top awards, dedicates it to 140 crore Indians (WATCH) snt

PM Modi conferred with Dominica and Guyana's top awards, dedicates it to 140 crore Indians (WATCH)

Palakkad Byelection : Polling drop sparks uncertainty among political fronts; voter turnout surges in municipality anr

Palakkad Bypoll: Polling drop sparks uncertainty among political fronts; voter turnout surges in municipality

Recent Stories

Sweet! Ajith Kumar surprises wife Shalini with expensive gift on her birthday dmn

Sweet! Ajith Kumar surprises wife Shalini with expensive gift on her birthday

FBI arrests Florida man accused of plotting bomb attack on New York Stock Exchange shk

FBI arrests Florida man accused of plotting bomb attack on New York Stock Exchange

Why third-party insurance is essential for your vehicle? Know benefits, coverage and more gcw

Why third-party insurance is essential for your vehicle? Know benefits, coverage and more

When Pranav Mohanlal chose working on a farm in Spain; READ anr

When Pranav Mohanlal chose working on a farm in Spain; READ

Ration card update 2024: Who stays, who goes? Verify your name online AJR

Ration card update 2024: Who stays, who goes? Verify your name online

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon