No DA hike? No problem! West Bengal govt employees to get Rs 25,359 extra

Despite no DA increase, good news awaits West Bengal government employees. Nabanna has issued a sudden notification bringing positive news. Learn more.

Speculation about DA increase for West Bengal Government Employees has begun before the year's end. Discussions continue on whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will announce good news before the year's end, similar to last year.

Meanwhile, news has emerged about the issuance of an important notification for State Government Employees. A notification was issued by the government's finance department on August 6th.

Reports suggest that the notification related to Group Insurance for state government employees was issued following the central government's lead.

This new notification details the benefits state government employees will receive under Group Insurance. A fixed amount is deducted from each Government Employee's salary for Group Insurance, which they receive upon retirement.

A detailed table has been released showing the interest earned on Group Insurance from November 1st to January 31st, 2025, by the state government's finance department.

In February, the central government issued a table detailing the interest government employees would receive on Group Insurance. Now, the Government of West Bengal follows suit.

The table is based on the calculation of each unit subscription being Rs. 10. If a state government employee joined service in 1987 and is due to retire in December this year, they will receive Rs. 25,204.11 for Group Insurance, according to the table.

