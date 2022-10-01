Mercedes CEO Martin Schwenk takes an auto after getting stuck in Pune traffic; netizens react

Traffic does not discriminate. Even if you are a top executive of a luxury car brand, you will have to navigate congestion like everyone else. When Martin Schwenk, the Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz India, didn't find a way through, he had to resort to taking the humble auto-rickshaw.

The CEO of Mercedes Benz India, Martin Schwenk, shared a picture on Thursday of his auto ride in Pune's traffic. Schwenk posted a snapshot of himself on Instagram travelling in an auto-rickshaw to his destination. The internet has taken notice of his social media post.

So, the CEO of Mercedes-Benz India was driving to his destination in Pune in his definitely Mercedes S-class. But he got stuck in traffic. That's when he decided to get out of his luxury vehicle and walk a few kilometres to catch an auto-rickshaw. According to an Instagram post, he opted to get out of his car, walk a few kilometres, and then ride in an auto-rickshaw.

"If your S-class is stuck in traffic on the wonderful Pune roads - what do you do? Maybe getting off the car, start walking for a few KM's and then grabbing a rickshaw?" He added to the image's caption.

Also Read | Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

The post has grabbed the attention of netizens and the reason why Schwenk sought the need to take public transport is something most of us relate to. Netizens were truly impressed by the CEO's action. They appreciated Schwenk's practical thinking and quick action.

Many related to the post and spoke of how public transport was the best option for daily commuters. They highlighted that bylanes and small alleys made travelling quicker.

Also Read | Raj kachori chaat with chocolate sauce, latest bizarre fusion food; watch viral video

"You teach how behave according situation," wrote one user. Another stated, "Hope you had a smooth ride, Sir." Another person commented, "Whoa!!! Nice Martin!" One user stated, "order some Vada pav to exact location."