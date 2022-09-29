Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

The passengers of the Jamalpur-Sahibganj train caught a thief while he attempted to steal a mobile from the train in Bhagalpur, Bihar.

A few days ago, a thief was seen begging for his life, dangling from a speeding train window. Reportedly, he was dragged inside and thrashed for trying to snatch a passenger's mobile phone. Similar incidents like Begusarai and Khagaria have also come to light in Bhagalpur, Bihar.

In the recent incident, the commuters on board caught the accused on the Jamalpur-Sahibganj passenger train between Lailakh and Ghogha stations when he tried to steal a mobile phone from a passenger through the train's window.

As per reports, a group of snatchers had tried for the robbery. However, most of them managed to escape the spot. But one thief was grabbed by the passengers through the window. Also, they captured both the hands of the thief and then pulled him inside the train which resulted in him to hanging outside the train.

While the train was running at a speed, the thief constantly requested the passengers not to leave his hand; if not, he will die.

The video shows passengers holding him back by his hands and t-shirt as he dangled from the train. Passengers in other berths recorded the video. Take a look.