Memes of the day: Pak media's 'black magic' claim on India win to AI video of Trump kissing Musk's feet

A Pakistani media panel bizarrely blamed India's Champions Trophy win on ‘black magic,’ sparking online mockery. Meanwhile, an AI-generated video of Trump kissing Musk’s feet went viral, fueling memes and speculation about its origins. Social media exploded with reactions on these meme-making stories.
 

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 6:05 PM IST

The internet never fails to deliver its daily dose of viral content. From bizarre conspiracy theories on Pakistani television about India's win in the Champions Trophy to an AI-generated video of Donald Trump kissing Elon Musk’s feet, social media was abuzz with reactions, debates, and, of course, memes. 

Pakistani media blames 'black magic' for India’s win

Pakistan’s loss to India in the Champions Trophy triggered emotional reactions among fans, but a segment aired on Pakistani media took the meltdown to another level. A discussion on ‘Discover Pakistan’ saw panelists attributing India’s victory to supernatural forces, specifically black magic and religious rituals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sagar (@sagarcasm)

One of the panelists claimed that India had “22 pandits inside the Dubai stadium—two for each player—performing rituals to distract Pakistani cricketers.” He went on to suggest that India’s reluctance to play in Pakistan was due to their inability to bring these pandits along, further fueling the bizarre narrative.

Another panelist added to the conspiracy by questioning how India was suddenly playing so well, concluding, “Only through these strategies.” Some on the panel even went as far as referencing India’s 2011 World Cup semi-final win against Pakistan, alleging that similar “jaadu-tona” (black magic) tactics were used then.

The discussion took a more dramatic turn when Hardik Pandya's hand gestures during the match were scrutinized, with one panelist suggesting that they were part of India’s larger supernatural strategy. The segment quickly went viral, drawing amusement, disbelief, and a wave of memes across social media.

Woman dips phone in Ganga for husband's 'virtual' Maha Kumbh bath

In yet another viral moment, a woman was seen immersing her phone in water while on a video call, making it appear as if she was giving her husband a virtual holy dip.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sagar (@sagarcasm)

The bizarre yet hilarious act quickly reminded the internet of Gopi Bahu, the iconic TV serial character who once washed her husband's laptop with soap and water in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Netizens had a field day, with comments like, "Gopi Bahu has been real quiet since this video came out," and "Finally, a worthy opponent of Gopi Bahu 😂."

Others took the joke further, with one user suggesting, "Someone should sit in front of the husband and spit water on him every time the phone goes in—so he really feels the dip! 😂"

Trump 'kissing' Musk's feet: AI strikes again

If the black magic theory wasn’t enough for the internet, another viral video took center stage—this time featuring former U.S. President Donald Trump in a rather unusual situation. An AI-generated video showing Trump kissing billionaire Elon Musk’s feet went viral after it was mysteriously broadcasted on HUD building monitors on Monday.

The clip, titled 'Long live the real king,' appeared to be a satirical take on the relationship between Trump and Musk, possibly referencing Trump’s recent Truth Social post where he had written, “Long live the king!” While it remains unclear who was behind the AI video, it instantly became a meme sensation, with social media users debating whether it was an elaborate hack or a carefully planned stunt.

The footage, which played repeatedly on HUD monitors, sent Twitter, Reddit, and other platforms into overdrive, with users sharing their interpretations and creating further edits of the now-viral moment.

In a world where reality often seems stranger than fiction, today’s viral moments perfectly encapsulated the unpredictability of the internet. Whether it's the outlandish ‘black magic’ claims on Pakistani media or the AI-generated Trump-Musk spectacle, one thing is for sure—tomorrow will bring another wave of viral sensations, and the internet will be ready.

