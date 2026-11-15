The Mekedatu dam project triggers a political rift within the Congress party, as Tamil Nadu Congress leader Manickam Tagore warns against the project, while Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar insists on proceeding with construction.

Mekedatu Dam Row Escalates With Sharp Clash Between Congress Leaders

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 15 (ANI): The war of words between state Congress units over the proposed Mekedatu dam project escalated on Sunday as Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore called the project a "very serious issue," warning that its construction would devastate agriculture in the Cauvery delta and saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stay neutral. Speaking to ANI, he said the project would have severe consequences, emphasing that the two states share a long history of using Cauvery. "Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have a long tradition of being brothers who use the Cauvery. Cauvery dispute mechanism was set up; there was an interim order, and the Supreme Court also ruled that the TMCs of water have to be released to Tamil Nadu monthly. Unfortunately, the Karnataka government is not following it... There is a proposal from the Karnataka political parties to build Mekedatu. If they build it, it will be a disaster for the delta in Tamil Nadu. It will ruin the entire agriculture in the state... Tamil Nadu's views have to be consulted. The silence of the Prime Minister is our problem now... He should not side with Karnataka, and he should be neutral," he said.

Tagore's remarks came as Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the state would abide by the law of the land. "I have already placed it before the Central Govt. I have mentioned it to the Prime Minister also. We have to respect the law of this country. Whatever the Court says, we have to implement it," Shivakumar said. He added that Tamil Nadu might oppose the project politically, but that Karnataka would do its job. "We are not going to stop their voice but we have to do our job. It is our commitment," he said. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said the Supreme Court had given directions and the law was on Karnataka's side. "Whatever happens, it is going to benefit both states. In fact, Mr Shivakumar had offered the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister an opportunity to have a dialogue on this... Everyone has to follow the law of the land," he said.

The row escalated within the Congress over the contentious Mekedatu dam project, with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asserting that "no one can stop" its construction and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore strongly opposing the move, accusing him of undermining the interests of Tamil Nadu's farmers. The sharp exchange has brought the long-standing Cauvery water dispute back into the political spotlight, drawing reactions from the DMK, AIADMK, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and leaders of both Congress units, with the issue increasingly turning into a political confrontation between the two neighbouring states. The Mekedatu project is a proposed balancing reservoir on the Cauvery River in Karnataka, primarily intended to meet Bengaluru’s drinking water requirements and generate hydroelectric power. Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed it, fearing it could affect Cauvery water availability for downstream areas, particularly the delta districts. (ANI)