JKPDP chief Mehbooba Mufti condemned the Delhi Red Fort blast, urging for a fair investigation. She appealed to agencies not to harass the parents of doctors arrested in connection with the attack and a separate Faridabad arms haul.

Mufti Demands Fair Probe, Urges Against Harassment Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti condemned the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, which killed at least eight people, demanding a fair investigation into the incident. Mufti said, "I condemn the Delhi Red Fort blast. Human bodies were blown up. Our educated doctors are suffering. I want a complete and fair investigation of the Delhi blast. If doctors are involved in this attack, then it is very harmful for all of us. "I appeal to the Delhi Government to conduct a free and fair investigation. Don't harass parents of arrested doctors. They are not involved. This is not good. Those involved should be punished, but don't harass innocents," the JKPDP chief added. Families of Accused Plead Innocence This comes after the mother of Dr Muzammil, the doctor from Pulwama who has been arrested in the Faridabad arms haul case, denied allegations against her son and said that the family was not being allowed to meet him. Naseema, Shekeel's mother, told ANI that she wants her son to be released. "He left home about four years ago. He was working as a doctor in Delhi. We had no information about him during this time. When he was arrested, we learned about it from others. We tried to meet him, but the police did not allow us. Even my other son has been arrested. They are saying my son is a suspect in the Delhi blast. I know nothing about this. I just want both of my sons to be released," Naseema said.The family of Shaheen and Pervez, who are reportedly under investigation in connection with a recent Delhi blast case, came forward asserting their innocence. Speaking to ANI, Shaheen's brother, Mohammad Shoaib, maintained that both his brother and sister have had no connection with the family for the past three years and should not be linked with any wrongdoing. "My brother and sister are innocent. They have had nothing to do with our family matters for the last three years. We are completely unaware of their activities or associations," Shoaib said, expressing shock over their names being drawn into the case. Police and NIA Investigations Underway Earlier today, a team of Haryana Police Crime Branch on Wednesday reached the residence of Dr Muzammil, to probe the case in which he was arrested in connection with the 360 kg of possible ammonium nitrate, an assault rifle and other ammunition recovered in Faridabad on November 10.The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident-- a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Earlier today, a team of Haryana Police Crime Branch on Wednesday reached the residence of Dr Muzammil, to probe the case in which he was arrested in connection with the 360 kg of possible ammonium nitrate, an assault rifle and other ammunition recovered in Faridabad on November 10.The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident-- a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said. (ANI)