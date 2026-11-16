PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has criticised the strict security clampdown in Kulgam following a militant attack on CRPF personnel, terming the measures as unjust collective punishment that could alienate the local population.

Mehbooba Mufti Criticises Security Clampdown After Kulgam CRPF Attack

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday criticised the security clampdown in Kulgam's Akhran Nowpora following the recent attack on CRPF personnel. She said the area had "virtually been turned into a cantonment."

Earlier on November 11, three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. "The reports emerging from the area are extremely distressing. Punishing an entire population for the actions of unidentified militants and possible security lapses is deeply unjust and unacceptable. Collective punishment only breeds alienation and resentment. Innocent people must not be made to suffer," Mufti said on X.

After the incident, officials said the assailants fled from the spot soon after the indiscriminate firing at the CRPF personnel. The injured personnel were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for treatment, and multi-agency hunt operations were launched against the attackers, an official said. On Wednesday, a forensic team collected samples and other evidence from the spot as part of the investigation.

Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force Gyanendra Pratap Singh visited Head Constable/General Duty (HC/GD) Sonbir Singh, who is undergoing treatment at the Army Hospital in Srinagar after sustaining serious injuries. According to a post shared by the CRPF on X, the DG, accompanied by senior CRPF officials, visited the injured personnel during his ongoing tour of the Kashmir Valley. Sonbir Singh sustained serious injuries while displaying courage and presence of mind during the terrorist attack at Nowpora, Akhran in Kulgam district. He reportedly retaliated swiftly against the attackers, helping foil their attempt and avert a major incident.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra termed the attack not merely a security lapse but a failure on the part of the Government of India. "It is not merely a security lapse; it is a lapse on the part of the Government of India," he said. Expressing solidarity with the injured personnel and their families, Karra noted the attack took place close to an event attended by the Lieutenant Governor. "The attack took place just two or three kilometres away from the LG's event—this demonstrates that they can strike at will; they attack wherever they choose," he said. (ANI)