Budget Blends Tradition with Progress: Union Minister

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday highlighted the harmonious approach of Budget 2026 in Ayodhya, blending tradition with progress. Speaking with reporters in Ayodhya, the Union Minister said, "Today I have come to Ayodhya to explain the details of the Union Budget 2026. This budget reflects a harmonious approach that balances heritage and development."

Budget Favours MNCs, Alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Union government, alleging that the Union Budget has been designed to benefit multinational companies rather than the people of India. Addressing the media, Akhilesh Yadav said that while the government speaks about Digital India and a developed India, it has effectively prepared a budget for the benefit of just five per cent of multinational companies. He alleged that the budget supports the United States and promotes business interests in Europe, questioning whether the government is preparing budgets for other countries instead of focusing on India's needs.

"When you (the government) talk about digital India and a developed India, you have made the entire budget of India for 5% of multinational companies. You have developed a budget to support the US and promote business in Europe. Are you making a budget for other countries?... All day, you talk about making in India and digital infrastructure. After that, which system have you put in place, and which companies has the election commission hired? Who is mapping it, who is unmapping it, and who is actually helping their back office? Someone is working in the BJP's back office. Form 7 is coming because of that. That is why we are demanding that filling in Form 7 be suspended", Akhilesh Yadav told the media. (ANI)