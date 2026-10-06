Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma ruled out any cabinet expansion for the 8 ex-UDP MLAs who joined BJP. He said no such discussion has taken place and dismissed rumours of a rift between his party NPP and the BJP, assuring his government remains stable.

No Discussion on Cabinet Induction

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has ruled out any immediate Cabinet expansion or reshuffle to accommodate the eight former United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying there has been no discussion within the government or the ruling coalition on inducting the newly joined legislators into the state Cabinet.

Speaking to the media, Sangma said the issue had neither been discussed before nor after the legislators joined the BJP. “There has been no discussion on this line, and there is no particular intention to induct any minister from the recently joined MLAs,” Sangma said, adding that the issue had neither been discussed before nor after the legislators joined the BJP.

Sangma Denies Rift Between NPP and BJP

The Chief Minister also dismissed reports that a recent meeting of National People’s Party (NPP) legislators was convened as an emergency response to the latest political developments. He said such meetings are part of the party's routine internal coordination and governance and asserted that NPP legislators remain united.

Sangma further rejected speculation of a rift between the NPP and BJP or any attempt by the BJP to split the NPP. He termed such reports “completely and absolutely incorrect” and pointed out that the NPP has 33 MLAs and continues to enjoy a strong position within the ruling coalition.

According to Sangma, the recent political realignments have taken place between members of the ruling coalition rather than involving a shift to the opposition. He maintained that such changes may affect political dynamics in individual constituencies but do not pose any threat to the stability of the MDA 2.0 government.

NPP's Commitment to NDA Reaffirmed

Addressing the broader political developments in the Northeast, Sangma referred to recent changes involving NPP legislators in neighbouring states and acknowledged that the developments were a matter of concern for the party. However, he urged NPP leaders and workers to remain resilient and said the party would continue to strengthen its organisational presence across the Northeast.

Sangma also reaffirmed the NPP’s commitment to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stating that the party remains a committed NDA partner in Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur. He said the NPP would continue to support NDA-led governments and work within the alliance framework irrespective of individual ministerial positions or political developments.