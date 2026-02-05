At least 18 people were killed in a coal mine explosion in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured CM Conrad Sangma of all possible support. The Centre and state have announced ex-gratia for the victims' families.

Government Announces Ex-Gratia, Assures Support

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma after at least 18 people were killed in a coal mine explosion that occurred in the Mynsyngat, Thangsko (Thangskai) area of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district. He took stock of the situation of the incident, assuring all possible support from the central government.

Meanwhile, Conrad conveyed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his compassion and support following the tragic incident in East Jaintia Hills. "The ex-gratia assistance announced from the PMNRF will offer essential relief to the bereaved families and the injured in this hour of profound sorrow. The Government and people of Meghalaya are grateful for this timely support and solidarity," CMO Meghalaya posted on X.

The Chief Minister announced that the Meghalaya government will provide an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. "In light of the unfortunate incident at a coal mine in East Jaintia Hills District, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has announced that an ex gratia of Rs 3 Lakhs will be given to the next of kin of the deceased from the Government of Meghalaya," CMO Meghalaya posted on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia worth Rs 2 lakh each for the families of 18 victims who lost their lives in the tragic Meghalaya coal mine incident. Those who have been injured in the incident in the Thangskai area of East Jaintia Hills district will be given ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each. The incident has left one person with burn injuries. "Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO posted on X. The ex-gratia will be provided from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

CM Vows Strict Action Against Illegal Mining

Sangma assured that action would be taken against individuals responsible for the incident. He said that any illegal activities will not be tolerated, as the government has promoted scientific mining. "Individuals who are involved in any illegal activities, action will be taken. Whoever is responsible for this incident will face very strict action. We will not let go of anybody who is involved in this," Sangma said while addressing a press conference.

"At the same time, with the start of scientific mining, it is expected that all miners will apply for the mining. Now, there is an option. These are things that cannot be tolerated anymore. Those involved in any mining activities should not engage in illegal activities that can endanger lives. We are waiting for further report that comes in. Based on that, I will be in regular touch with the press," he added.

Rescue Operations Underway Amidst Challenges

Sangma informed that about 18 people are dead because of the blast, while one injured person has been rushed to the hospital. He said that the administration and concerned officials were on the ground as rescue operations were underway. "A dynamite explosion had occurred at an illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills. This happened today at around 11 am. As per the current reports, about 18 people are dead because of this blast. One person is injured and has been shifted to the hospital. One SDRF team and several personnel from NDRF are at the site. The Police Dept is also at the site, including the IG of the Eastern Zone. Officials from the mining department are also there. Local Administration is also there," he said.

The Chief Minister said the site is located in a remote area, approximately 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, and is a three-hour drive. The area is only accessible by four-wheel-drive vehicles, which has made rescue operations more challenging.

The state government has taken immediate action and directed two cabinet ministers, Lakmen Rymbui and Y Ladmiki Shilla, to visit the district. They have been instructed to meet with officials on the ground, review the situation, and ensure all necessary actions are taken. Chief Minister Sangma said that the government is taking this incident very seriously and will take strict action against those responsible. He also assured that there would be no shortcomings in the relief and rescue operations.

Police Confirm 18 Deaths, File FIR

The death toll in the coal mine incident has risen to 18. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikash Kumar said that information about an explosion at an illegal coal mine in Mynsyngat, Thangsko (Thangskai), in the Umpleng police outpost area was received this morning, after which police personnel rushed to the incident site.

In a press release, SP Kumar confirmed that an explosion had taken place inside an illegal coal mine, and several persons were suspected to be trapped, with 18 bodies recovered from the incident site during the rescue operation. "During the course of the rescue operation, a total of 18 (eighteen) dead bodies have been recovered from the site of the explosion. One (01) injured person was rescued and initially shifted to Sutnga Community Health Centre (CHC) and subsequently referred to a higher medical centre for further treatment," the release read.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Special Rescue Team (SRT) are actively engaged at the site, and rescue and recovery efforts are continuing. In connection with the incident, an FIR has been registered at Khliehriat police station under sections 105/118(2)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, section 21/21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act), and section 3 of the Explosives Substances Act.

"If any person has any information about other miscreants involved in this illegal act, they are requested to inform the local Police Station immediately. Their identity shall be kept secret, and a suitable reward shall be given," SP Kumar said. Further investigation is ongoing.

Meghalaya Government Orders Comprehensive Inquiry

The Meghalaya government has ordered an inquiry into the coal mine incident. CM Sangma said that accountability will be fixed for the incident at a suspected illegal coal mine, and those responsible will face strict legal action. "Profoundly saddened by the tragic coal mine incident in East Jaintia Hills. My deepest sympathies are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. The Government of Meghalaya has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Accountability will be fixed, and those responsible will face strict legal action. There will be no compromise when it comes to the safety of lives," Sangma posted on X.

"In this moment of sorrow, the State stands in solidarity with all those affected," he added. (ANI)