18 people were killed in an illegal coal mine explosion in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills. CM Conrad Sangma has assured strict action, an inquiry, and announced Rs 3 lakh ex gratia. PM Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the victims.

CM Assures Strict Action, Announces Ex Gratia

After 18 people died in an explosion at an 'illegal' coal mine, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday assured that action will be taken against individuals responsible for the incident. He announced that the Meghalaya government will provide an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. He said that any illegal activities will not be tolerated, as the government has promoted scientific mining.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Individuals who are involved in any illegal activities, action will be taken. Whoever is responsible for this incident will face very strict action. We will not let go of anybody who is involved in this," Sangma said while addressing a press conference here.

"At the same time, with the start of scientific mining, it is expected that all miners will apply for the mining. Now, there is an option. These are things that cannot be tolerated anymore. Those involved in any mining activities should not engage in illegal activities that can endanger lives. We are waiting for further report that comes in. Based on that, I will be in regular touch with the press," he added.

Details of the Incident and Rescue Operations

Sangma informed that about 18 people are dead because of the blast, while one injured person has been rushed to the hospital. He said that the administration and concerned officials were on the ground as rescue operations were underway.

"A dynamite explosion had occurred at an illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills. This happened today at around 11 am. As per the current reports, about 18 people are dead because of this blast. One person is injured and has been shifted to the hospital. One SDRF team and several personnel from NDRF are at the site. The Police Dept is also at the site, including the IG of the Eastern Zone. Officials from the mining department are also there. Local Administration is also there," he said.

The Chief Minister said the site is located in a remote area, approximately 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, and is a three-hour drive. The area is only accessible by four-wheel-drive vehicles, which has made rescue operations more challenging. The state government has taken immediate action and directed two cabinet ministers, Lakmen Rymbui and Y Ladmiki Shilla, to visit the district. They have been instructed to meet with officials on the ground, review the situation, and ensure all necessary actions are taken.

Chief Minister Sangma said that the government is taking this incident very seriously and will take strict action against those responsible. He also assured that there would be no shortcomings in the relief and rescue operations.

Police Action and Investigation

The death toll in the coal mine incident that occurred in the Thangskai area of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district has risen to 18.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikash Kumar said that information about an explosion at an illegal coal mine in Mynsyngat, Thangsko (Thangskai), in the Umpleng police outpost area was received this morning, after which police personnel rushed to the incident site.

In a press release, SP Kumar confirmed that an explosion had taken place inside an illegal coal mine, and several persons were suspected to be trapped, with 18 bodies recovered from the incident site during the rescue operation.

"During the course of the rescue operation, a total of 18 (eighteen) dead bodies have been recovered from the site of the explosion. One (01) injured person was rescued and initially shifted to Sutnga Community Health Centre (CHC) and subsequently referred to a higher medical centre for further treatment," the release read.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Special Rescue Team (SRT) are actively engaged at the site, and rescue and recovery efforts are continuing.

In connection with the incident, an FIR has been registered at Khliehriat police station under sections 105/118(2)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, section 21/21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act), and section 3 of the Explosives Substances Act.

"If any person has any information about other miscreants involved in this illegal act, they are requested to inform the local Police Station immediately. Their identity shall be kept secret, and a suitable reward shall be given," SP Kumar said.

Further investigation is ongoing.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia worth Rs 2 lakh each for the families of 18 victims who lost their lives in the tragic Meghalaya coal mine incident. Those who have been injured in the incident in the Thangskai area of East Jaintia Hills district will be given ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each. The incident has left one person with burn injuries. The ex-gratia will be provided from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO posted on X.

Inquiry Ordered, Accountability to be Fixed

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Chief Minister said the state government ordered an inquiry into the coal mine incident. He said that accountability will be fixed for the incident at a suspected illegal coal mine, and those responsible will face strict legal action.

"Profoundly saddened by the tragic coal mine incident in East Jaintia Hills. My deepest sympathies are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. The Government of Meghalaya has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Accountability will be fixed, and those responsible will face strict legal action. There will be no compromise when it comes to the safety of lives," Sangma posted on X.

"In this moment of sorrow, the State stands in solidarity with all those affected," he added.

(ANI)