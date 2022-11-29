Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meghalaya Cabinet agrees to set up 7 outposts along border with Assam; check details

    The existing BoPs in Patharkhmah and Kyrshai will be upgraded to police stations, the chief minister said. According to the CM, the expenses for operating each of the BoPs will be around Rs two crore annually.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    In a recent development, the Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday (November 29) approved a proposal to set up police outposts at seven locations, including the violence-hit Mukroh village, along the state's boundary with Assam.

    The Cabinet's approval was given following the killing of as many as six people in the violence that had on November 22 broken out along the interstate border after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

    Speaking to reporters, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, "The Cabinet approved the proposal for setting up seven BoPs across the Khasi Jaintia Hills region. Of these outposts, two will be erected at Mukroh and Tihwieh villages along the interstate border in West Jaintia Hills district."

    Other BoPs will be set up in Langpih, Lejadubi, Umwali, Muriap and Rani along the Assam-Meghalaya border, he said.

    The existing BoPs in Patharkhmah and Kyrshai will be upgraded to police stations, the chief minister said. According to the CM, the expenses for operating each of the BoPs will be around Rs two crore annually.

    Sangma said his government also directed the state's director general of police to pay a visit to certain villages in the disputed border areas and submit a report.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
