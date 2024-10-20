Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the newly appointed chairperson of NCW

    Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar has been appointed as the 9th Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), succeeding Rekha Sharma. Rahatkar, former chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, brings extensive experience and accolades to the role.

    Meet Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the newly appointed chairperson of NCW gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    The National Commission for Women (NCW) has named Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as its new chairperson. In a post to X, the NCW stated, "NCW is pleased to share that in pursuance of Section 3, NCW Act, 1990, the Central Government has nominated Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as the Chairperson of National Commission for Women."

    Rahatkar will be the 9th Chairperson of NCW and her tenure will begin immediately. She took over for Rekha Sharma, whose term expired earlier this year in August. "NCWIndia is pleased to share that in pursuance of Section 3, NCW Act, 1990, the Central Government has nominated Smt. Archana Majumdar as Member of the National Commission for Women," further stated.

    Also Read | Wayanad bypoll: Who is Navya Haridas, Priyanka Gandhi's BJP challenger?

    According to an official statement from the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD), Rahatkar has served as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women from 2016 to 2021, and was the Mayor of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) from 2007 to 2010. Rahatkar holds a bachelor’s degree in physics and a Master’s degree in history from the University of Pune.

    'Vidhilikhit' (on women's legal difficulties) and 'Aurangabad: Leading to Wide Roads' (a Ministry of Women and Children notice) are two of her novels. During her term as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, Rahatkar “spearheaded initiatives” like ‘Sakshama’ (support for acid attack survivors),’Prajwala’ (linking self-help groups to Central government schemes), and ‘Suhita’ (24×7 helpline service for women), the WCD statement said. 

    Also Read | 'Save her, she will die': Delhi girl survives wrist cut, but her lover dies from shock-induced cardiac arrest

    It further stated that she has received acclaim for her efforts to empower women, including the Savitribai Phule Award from a national literary council and the National Law Award.
     

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-673 October 20 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-673 October 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving anr

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving

    Four of family arrested for murder of 30-year-old labourer in Delhi on theft suspicion dmn

    Four of family arrested for murder of 30-year-old labourer in Delhi on theft suspicion

    700 popular attractions, cheapest dining and more: Study ranks India 2nd best country for longer vacations snt

    700 popular attractions, cheapest dining and more: Study ranks India 2nd best country for longer vacations

    Loud explosion near CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini causes panic, no casualties reported AJR

    Loud explosion near CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini causes panic, no casualties reported

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-673 October 20 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-673 October 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor shares photos; informs that she does not fast for Anand Ahuja - PICTURES ATG

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor shares photos; informs that she does not fast for Anand Ahuja - PICTURES

    Kiccha Sudeep's mother, Saroja, passes away after battling age-related ailments AJR

    Kiccha Sudeep's mother, Saroja, passes away after battling age-related ailments

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving anr

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving

    Daily Banana Benefits for Health and Wellness anr

    Health benefits of bananas you must know

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon