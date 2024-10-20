Wayanad bypoll: Who is Navya Haridas, Priyanka Gandhi's BJP challenger?

The BJP has announced Navya Haridas as their candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, pitting her against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri. Haridas, a two-time councillor and software engineer, previously contested the 2021 assembly elections from Kozhikode South.

The BJP announced on Saturday that Navya Haridas, a two-time councillor in the Kozhikode Corporation, will be the NDA candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election. In the high-profile constituency, Navya Haridas will face off against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Left-leaning CPI candidate Sathyan Mokeri in the by-election scheduled for November 13.

The BJP announced Navya Haridas, a young female leader, as their contender for this important seat. She is a software engineer by profession. Haridas holds a BTech degree in Mechanical Engineering from KMCT Engineering College, affiliated with Calicut University.

Haridas serves as the parliamentary party leader for the BJP in the corporation.

Navya Haridas was the BJP's previous candidate in the 2021 assembly elections. After the results were revealed, Navya, who ran for office from the Kozhikode South seat, came in third. According to party sources, she is also the Mahila Morcha's state general secretary. Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha elections from both the Rae Bareli and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats, chose to leave the seat, necessitating a by-election.

According to ADR, there is no criminal case registered against Navya Haridas. Navya Haridas owns assets worth Rs 1,29,56,264 and has a total liability of Rs 1,64,978, as per the organization.

Party activists displayed posters with the words "Wayanadinte Priyankari (Wayanad's beloved)" in the constituency when the Congress nominated the AICC general secretary from Wayanad. This will be Priyanka Gandhi's first appearance in Parliament as an MP if she gets elected. The three Gandhi family members—Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka—will also be in Parliament together for the first time.

The bypoll to the Wayanad parliamentary seat and 47 Assembly seats will be held on November 13, along with the first phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly.

