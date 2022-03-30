Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Sufiya Khan, who ran 6,000 km in 110 days, records new Guinness World Record

    Sufiya Khan also holds a Guinness World Record for being the fastest woman to run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari (87 days, 2 hours, 17 minutes; April 25-July 21, 2019).

    Meet Sufiya Khan, who ran 6,000 km in 110 days, records new Guinness World Record - adt
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 10:48 AM IST

    Indian runner Sufiya Khan has set a new Guinness World Record by running 6,002 km in a 'Golden Quadrilateral' in 110 days, 23 hours and 24 minutes. 

    She completed the challenge in the quickest time by a woman, running on a network of highways connecting Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. The record is for the fastest time to walk the Indian Golden Quadrilateral (female).

    Her journey began in New Delhi on December 16, 2020, and ended on April 6, 2021. On Sunday, Khan received her Guinness World Record certificate, which confirmed her record.

    The first marathon Khan ran was in 2017. Post two years, she started ultra-distance running and ran the Golden Quadrilateral network of highways.

    She also holds a Guinness World Record for being the fastest woman to run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari (87 days, 2 hours, 17 minutes; April 25-July 21, 2019).

    While talking to Hindustan Times, Khan, 35, stated that she decided to quit her job and devote herself full-time to ultra running when her interest was piqued.

    She added that not many women do it in India, and it doesn't bother her. She'll be happier if more girls start running. She wishes to push her boundaries and test her limits. 

    Khan has also crossed 480 km Manali-Leh highway in 6 days, 12 hours, and 6 minutes.

    Khan is from the Rajasthan town of Ajmer. After leaving her ten-year job as a ground staff assistant at Delhi International Airport, she began running.

    In 2017, Khan participated in Delhi Half Marathon, however, the gold triangle was her first long-distance run (Delhi-Agra-Jaipur-Delhi). She finished it in 16 days, 1 hour, and 27 minutes. She is a self-taught athlete who is now backed by sportswear Under Armour.

