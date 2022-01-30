  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi lauded Manipur youth for breaking Guinness World Record of 109 push-ups in a minute: Kiren Rijiju

    He wrote, “PM @NarendraModi Ji praised the talented Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute.”
     

    PM Modi lauded Manipur youth for breaking Guinness World Record of 109 push-ups in a minute: Kiren Rijiju-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 30, 2022, 6:11 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, a 24-year-old man from Manipur grabbed the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he created a new Guinness World Record for the most push-ups on his fingertips in one minute.

    Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh did 109 push-ups in a minute, breaking the GWR, at an event organised by Aztecs Fight Studio in Imphal, according to an ANI report on January 23.

    Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to announce that PM Modi praised the talented Manipuri youth T Niranjoy Singh.

    He wrote, “PM @NarendraModi Ji praised the talented Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute.”

    Earlier, Rijiju had shared a video of Niranjoy Singh’s attempt on Twitter. In the video, he can be seen doing push-ups at lightning speed with ease.

    The video has gone viral—it has been viewed more than 15 lakh times so far—and netizens lauded Singh for his achievement.

    Anand Mahindra, the Indian businessman, and the chairman of Mahindra Group also recently expressed his amazement on social media revealing how a 24-year-old boy from Manipur broke the Guinness World Record for most push-ups. He even mentioned how unusual it was to see that he did not receive an Olympic medal for it.

    The tweet read, “An unusual source of #MondayMotivation No Olympic medal for it, but think about how dominant a form of one-upmanship it is around the world. And how we all, at some point of time or the other, have measured our fitness levels by this. Pumped me up to know the world champ is Desi!”

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2022, 6:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget 2022: Opposition to rake up farmers' MSP demand to Chinese incursions to Pegasus snooping row-dnm

    Budget 2022: Opposition to rake up farmers’ MSP demand to Chinese ‘incursions’ to Pegasus snooping row

    H 1B visa registration for FY23 to begin from March; Indians biggest beneficiaries, says US DNM

    H-1B visa registration for FY23 to begin from March; Indians biggest beneficiaries, says US

    PM Modi to address 30th NCW Foundation Day programme in Delhi on January 31 DNM

    PM Modi to address 30th NCW Foundation Day programme in Delhi on January 31

    Manipur Election 2022: BJP to contest on all 60 seats, announces list of candidates-dnm

    Manipur Election 2022: BJP to contest on all 60 seats, announces list of candidates

    Punjab Election 2022: Ex-MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura quits Congress, has been valuable 20 odd years journey-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Ex-MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura quits Congress along with his father

    Recent Stories

    Mason Greenwoods ex-girlfriend accuses him of domestic violence; Manchester United to look into allegations-ayh

    Mason Greenwood's ex-girlfriend accuses him of domestic violence; Manchester United to look into allegations

    Budget 2022: Opposition to rake up farmers' MSP demand to Chinese incursions to Pegasus snooping row-dnm

    Budget 2022: Opposition to rake up farmers’ MSP demand to Chinese ‘incursions’ to Pegasus snooping row

    Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with her creepy pale long fingers netizens call it Vampire Hands RCB

    Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with her ‘creepy, pale long fingers; netizens call it 'Vampire Hands’

    H 1B visa registration for FY23 to begin from March; Indians biggest beneficiaries, says US DNM

    H-1B visa registration for FY23 to begin from March; Indians biggest beneficiaries, says US

    PM Modi to address 30th NCW Foundation Day programme in Delhi on January 31 DNM

    PM Modi to address 30th NCW Foundation Day programme in Delhi on January 31

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 75): Kiyan Nassiri hat-trick powers ATK Mohun Bagan past SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 75): Kiyan Nassiri's hat-trick powers ATK Mohun Bagan past SC East Bengal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, aTKMB vs SCEB: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon