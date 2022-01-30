PM Modi lauded Manipur youth for breaking Guinness World Record of 109 push-ups in a minute: Kiren Rijiju

He wrote, “PM @NarendraModi Ji praised the talented Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute.”

Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, a 24-year-old man from Manipur grabbed the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he created a new Guinness World Record for the most push-ups on his fingertips in one minute.

Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh did 109 push-ups in a minute, breaking the GWR, at an event organised by Aztecs Fight Studio in Imphal, according to an ANI report on January 23.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to announce that PM Modi praised the talented Manipuri youth T Niranjoy Singh.

He wrote, “PM @NarendraModi Ji praised the talented Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute.”

Earlier, Rijiju had shared a video of Niranjoy Singh’s attempt on Twitter. In the video, he can be seen doing push-ups at lightning speed with ease.

The video has gone viral—it has been viewed more than 15 lakh times so far—and netizens lauded Singh for his achievement.

Anand Mahindra, the Indian businessman, and the chairman of Mahindra Group also recently expressed his amazement on social media revealing how a 24-year-old boy from Manipur broke the Guinness World Record for most push-ups. He even mentioned how unusual it was to see that he did not receive an Olympic medal for it.

The tweet read, “An unusual source of #MondayMotivation No Olympic medal for it, but think about how dominant a form of one-upmanship it is around the world. And how we all, at some point of time or the other, have measured our fitness levels by this. Pumped me up to know the world champ is Desi!”