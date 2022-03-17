Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It's a tuber, not potato': Guinness World Records confirms, refuses New Zealand couple's application

    The tuber had turned into a local celebrity when the couple posted images of it wearing a hat on Facebook and even built a cart to carry it around.
     

    Its a tuber, not potato: Guinness World Records confirms, refuses New Zealand couple's application - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Mar 17, 2022, 1:08 PM IST

    A New Zealand couple named Colin Craig-Brown and his wife Donna submitted an application with the Guinness World Records last August claiming for the world's heaviest potato they found in the garden of their small farm; however, they were informed that a scientific study showed it's a tuber of a gourd belongs from a family of Cucurbitaceae. 

    The couple named the giant potato-like mass "Dug." The man claimed it looked and tasked like a potato, and soon it captured worldwide attention post-Craig-Brown and Donna discovered it in their garden. 

    After completing the paperwork, the couple received an email from the Guinness World Records last week stating that the specimen is not a potato, in fact, the tuber of a type of gourd. For the same reason, the application gets disqualified.

    However, the couple is sad as they cannot do anything with the results are based on DNA samples. 

    While talking to The Wall Street Journal, Dr Samantha Baldwin of New Zealand's Plant and Food Research stated that it was not behaving like a potato; they could not find DNA sequences that are specific to potatoes. 

    Dr Baldwin's team ran a few tests on the tuber samples. She further added that the samples were sent to Science & Advice for Scottish Agriculture (SASA) in Scotland, claiming Dug's genetic sequencing closely matched gourds'.

    Craig-Brown told the WSJ that it is still the world's biggest not-a-potato. The tuber had turned into a local celebrity when the couple posted images of it wearing a hat on Facebook and even built a cart to carry it around.

    When the couple asked a local farming stone to calculate its weight, the Dug weighed around 7.8 kg. The current world record for the heaviest potato is held by one grown in the United Kingdom in 2011, weighing little under 5 kg.
     

    Also Read: BRO bags Guinness World Records certificate for building road at 19,024 ft in Ladakh

    Also Read: Maharashtra's Pratik Mohite secure place in Guinness World Records as shortest bodybuilder

    Also Read: Watch: Man drives auto-rickshaw on two wheels, sets world record; viral video

     

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2022, 1:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Are you pregnant and want to play Holi? Here are some dos and don'ts RCB

    Are you pregnant and want to play Holi? Here are some dos and don'ts

    Holi 2022: Here are 5 pre and post Holi hair care advice RCB

    Holi 2022: Here are 5 pre and post Holi hair care advice

    World Consumer Rights Day 2022 Know theme and significance; check rights every Indian consumer should know drb

    World Consumer Rights Day 2022: Know theme and significance; check rights every Indian consumer should know

    Too busy to find your soulmate? Shadi Junction makes it all easy

    Too busy to find your soulmate? Shadi Junction makes it all easy

    Holi 2022: Protect your skin on the 'festival of colours', 5 skincare tips for all RCB

    Holi 2022: Protect your skin on the 'festival of colours', 5 skincare tips for all

    Recent Stories

    Moodys slashes India GDP forecast to 9.1% from 9.5% for 2022 amid high oil prices-dnm

    Moody’s slashes India’s GDP forecast to 9.1% from 9.5% for 2022 amid high oil prices

    Meet Manasa Varanasi Indias entry at Miss World 2021 drb

    Meet Manasa Varanasi, India’s entry at Miss World 2021

    Rifle for racket: Ex-Ukraine tennis star Dolgopolov joins fight to defend country against Russia snt

    Rifle for racket: Ex-Ukraine tennis star Dolgopolov joins fight to defend country

    Holi 2022: Metro timings reschedule in Noida and Greater Noida - ADT

    Holi 2022: Metro timings reschedule in Noida and Greater Noida

    GATE Result 2022 announced, topper's list and paper-wise cut-off released-dnm

    GATE Result 2022 announced, topper’s list and paper-wise cut-off released

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Want our fans to be there for final says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez snt

    ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Match Highlights SF2 2nd Leg Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (SF2 2nd Leg): Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth snt

    ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters, says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth

    Video Icon