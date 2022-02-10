'Medical courses done online not recognised': NMC to students seeking admission in China

According to the medical authority before applying or preparing to seek admission at any Chinese or other overseas schools, students should consult the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Regulations.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has advised students seeking admission to MBBS programmes in China or other foreign institutions to "exercise due diligence" when deciding where to pursue medical education, beginning with the fact that it does not recognise or approve courses completed solely online. According to the apex medical authority before applying or preparing to seek admission at any Chinese or other overseas schools, students should consult the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Regulations.

The NMC stated in an official notification released on Tuesday that it has come to the Ministry of External Affairs' attention that a few institutions in the People's Republic of China have begun issuing notices for admission to MBBS programmes for the current and next academic years.

"In this context, every prospective student should be informed that, in the aftermath of COVID-19, the People's Republic of China has placed tight travel restrictions and suspended all visas until November 2020." "Due to these limitations, a considerable number of overseas students, including Indian students, have been unable to return to China to finish their studies," the note stated. According to the NMC, there has been no relaxation of limitations thus far, and Chinese officials have already declared that courses will be delivered online.

"According to current guidelines, the National Medical Commission does not recognise or accept medical courses completed only online." "In light of the previous, students are encouraged to take caution when deciding where to continue the medical study," the Commission stated.

Also Read | NEET PG Exam 2022 postponed by Union Health Ministry for 6-8 weeks

Also Read | SBI withdraws controversial recruitment norm that termed pregnant women 'unfit' for work

Also Read | NEET PG counselling 2021: SC upholds 27% OBC quota in AIQ seats, ‘Reservation not at odds with merit’