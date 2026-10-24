The MCD sealed three illegal jeans dyeing units in Sonia Vihar as part of an enforcement drive. The civic body is now using drones and on-ground inspections to identify and take action against industrial units violating environmental norms.

MCD Launches Enforcement Action Against Illegal Industrial Units

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): As part of its ongoing drive against illegal industrial activities, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a major enforcement action in the North-East Zone, sealing three illegal jeans dyeing units operating in the Sonia Vihar area. According to the release, the units were found engaged in dyeing operations within a large premises, where more than 10 heavy-duty machines had been installed. Electricity connections to the units were also disconnected during the operation to immediately curb the illegal activities.

It is noteworthy that the MCD has been conducting sustained and systematic enforcement drives to effectively curb illegal industrial activities. As part of this ongoing campaign, three illegal units were also sealed in the West Zone yesterday. In addition, drone surveys have been conducted over the past two days to identify areas where illegal industrial activities are suspected to be taking place. MCD stated that along with on-ground inspections, the Corporation is also leveraging modern technology to identify and monitor illegal units. Based on information gathered through drone surveys and other sources, further illegal units will be identified and subjected to strict action in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations.

Commitment to Norm Compliance and Environmental Protection

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi stated that it remains committed to curbing illegal industrial activities, ensuring compliance with prescribed norms, and taking effective action against units violating the rules. The enforcement drive will continue unabated, and illegal industrial activities will not be tolerated in any area.

Previous Actions Against Environmental Violations

Earlier, MCD sealed three unauthorised dhobi ghats (laundry facilities) in the Old Delhi Zone to prevent untreated wastewater from polluting the Yamuna. The action comes after Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar directed officials to close unauthorised ghats and ensure that authorised facilities follow environmental norms. Inspections across municipal zones flagged severe environmental violations, including non-functional or absent Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs), operating without required Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) approvals, and the use of harmful soaps and detergents failing Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications. (ANI)