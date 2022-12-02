Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MCD election 2022: Delhi metro revises timing for polling day, December 4; check here

    According to DMRC, the metro services will begin early on the day of the MCD polls from all stations. Changes to the metro timetable have been made to accommodate commuters travelling to vote in the elections. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 1:58 PM IST

    The Delhi Metro has altered the metro timings for December 4, 2022, due to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, which will be held on Sunday. According to DMRC, the metro services will begin early on the day of the MCD polls from all stations. Changes to the metro timetable have been made to accommodate commuters travelling to vote in the elections. It should be mentioned that the organisation changes metro schedules in case of major events in the national capital. 

    According to the announcement, the Delhi metro train services on all lines would begin at 4:00 am from all terminal stations on the day of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election on December 4, 2022 (Sunday). Trains will run at a 30 minutes intervals on all lines till 6:00 am. After 6:00 am. Metro trains will operate on a regular Sunday schedule for the remainder of the day."

    On December 4, Delhi will hold MCD elections for 250 wards. The elections are being viewed as a three-way contest between BJP, AAP, and Congress. The result of the elections will be held on December 8.

    Previously, Delhi Metro made a similar declaration, stating that services would begin early on June 5, in consideration of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) test. The alterations in the schedule were intended to make it easier for candidates.

    On October 11, similar alterations were announced to the metro timings for the India vs South Africa One Day International cricket match at the Ferozshah Kotla Ground in Delhi. DMRC has extended metro timings by 30-45 minutes at the time to accommodate spectators who needed to commute to see the match at the cricket venue.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 1:58 PM IST
