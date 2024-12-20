WTC Final: India can still qualify if Border-Gavaskar Trophy ends in 2-2 draw; HERE's how

India's World Test Championship (WTC) Final qualification hinges on the remaining two Tests against Australia, with external factors and specific results from other teams also influencing their chances.

WTC Final: India can still qualify if Border-Gavaskar Trophy ends in 2-2 draw; HERE's how dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 11:55 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

The India-Australia Test series has reached a critical point, with the remaining two matches set to determine not only the series outcome but also India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

India's WTC chances

India's qualification for the WTC Final hinges on a complex set of scenarios. A 2-2 draw in the series would give India a percentage points tally (PCT) of 55.26%, but they would still need other teams to falter. Specifically, Australia must lose to Sri Lanka by at least a 1-0 margin and South Africa must lose to Pakistan by a 2-0 margin.

A 1-1 draw in the series would make qualification even more challenging, with India needing South Africa to lose both matches to Pakistan and Australia to lose to Sri Lanka or draw their series 0-0.

Challenges

India's performance in the remaining Tests is crucial, but external factors will also play a significant role. The weather and conditions during other teams' fixtures could influence the outcome, and India will need to rely on other teams' results to qualify.

To improve their chances, India must address several key challenges, which includes consistency in batting and bowling, a solution to middle-order collapses and over-reliance on Jasprit Bumrah.

With the series hanging in the balance, India must perform consistently and rely on favourable external factors to qualify for the WTC Final.

