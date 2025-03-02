BREAKING: Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand as BSP national coordinator

BSP chief Mayawati has removed her nephew Akash Anand from the post of national coordinator, signaling a major shake-up in the party.

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 2, 2025, 2:16 PM IST

BSP chief Mayawati has removed her nephew Akash Anand from the post of national coordinator, signaling a major shake-up in the party. Akash was notably absent from BSP's national meeting in Lucknow. In his place, Mayawati appointed her brother Anand Kumar and senior leader Ramji Gautam as the new national coordinators.

In December 2023, Mayawati had declared Akash Anand as her successor, assigning him the role of national coordinator. Akash Anand, who holds an MBA from London, now resumes this crucial position as the BSP seeks to rebuild and strategize for future elections.

Also read: When Mayawati reappointed nephew Akash Anand as party national coordinator

In May last year, Mayawati removed Akash from the position, citing his need to gain "maturity" before taking on the role of national coordinator. Despite this, she affirmed that Anand Kumar, Akash Anand's father, would maintain his position within the party.

Akash Anand's reinstatement was decided during a review meeting to analyze the party's poor showing in the recent elections. The BSP did not win any seats, marking the worst performance in its history.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BSP had secured 10 out of 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh, contesting in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP).

The meeting, chaired by Mayawati, included Akash Anand, BSP leaders, party coordinators, and district unit presidents from Uttar Pradesh.


 

