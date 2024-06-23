BSP chief Mayawati reappoints nephew Akash Anand as party national coordinator; check details

Akash Anand's reinstatement was decided during a review meeting to analyze the party's poor showing in the recent elections. The BSP did not win any seats, marking the worst performance in its history.

Akash Anand, nephew of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, has been reappointed as the party's national coordinator. The decision comes weeks after the BSP's devastating performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

On May 7, Mayawati had removed Akash Anand, 28, from the position, citing his need to gain "maturity" before taking on the role of national coordinator. Despite this, she affirmed that Anand Kumar, Akash Anand's father, would maintain his position within the party.

Akash Anand's reinstatement was decided during a review meeting to analyze the party's poor showing in the recent elections. The BSP did not win any seats, marking the worst performance in its history.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BSP had secured 10 out of 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh, contesting in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP).

The meeting, chaired by Mayawati, included Akash Anand, BSP leaders, party coordinators, and district unit presidents from Uttar Pradesh.

In December 2023, Mayawati had declared Akash Anand as her successor, assigning him the role of national coordinator. Akash Anand, who holds an MBA from London, now resumes this crucial position as the BSP seeks to rebuild and strategize for future elections.

