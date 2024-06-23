Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BSP chief Mayawati reappoints nephew Akash Anand as party national coordinator; check details

    Akash Anand's reinstatement was decided during a review meeting to analyze the party's poor showing in the recent elections. The BSP did not win any seats, marking the worst performance in its history.

    BSP chief Mayawati appoints nephew Akash Anand as party national coordinator; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

    Akash Anand, nephew of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, has been reappointed as the party's national coordinator. The decision comes weeks after the BSP's devastating performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

    On May 7, Mayawati had removed Akash Anand, 28, from the position, citing his need to gain "maturity" before taking on the role of national coordinator. Despite this, she affirmed that Anand Kumar, Akash Anand's father, would maintain his position within the party.

    Haryana reduced water supply after Atishi went on hunger strike: Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    Akash Anand's reinstatement was decided during a review meeting to analyze the party's poor showing in the recent elections. The BSP did not win any seats, marking the worst performance in its history.

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BSP had secured 10 out of 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh, contesting in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP).

    The meeting, chaired by Mayawati, included Akash Anand, BSP leaders, party coordinators, and district unit presidents from Uttar Pradesh.

    In December 2023, Mayawati had declared Akash Anand as her successor, assigning him the role of national coordinator. Akash Anand, who holds an MBA from London, now resumes this crucial position as the BSP seeks to rebuild and strategize for future elections.

    Suraj Revanna arrested: Victim's objections ignored, promised 'better next time,' says FIR

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2024, 3:15 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Suraj Revanna, Prajwal's brother arrested for alleged 'unnatural sex' with party worker? gcw

    Who is Suraj Revanna, Prajwal's brother arrested for alleged 'unnatural sex' with party worker?

    Influencer Archana Makwana faces legal action for performing yoga inside Golden Temple; check details AJR

    Influencer Archana Makwana faces legal action for performing yoga inside Golden Temple; check details

    Kerala urges Centre to announce Rs 24,000 cr special package in upcoming Union Budget 2024-25 anr

    Kerala urges Centre to announce Rs 24,000 cr special package in upcoming Union Budget

    Haryana reduced water supply after Atishi went on hunger strike: Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj AJR

    Haryana reduced water supply after Atishi went on hunger strike: Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    IndiGo flyers can now book tickets on WhatsApp! Know how to use it, other details gcw

    IndiGo flyers can now book tickets on WhatsApp! Know how to use it, other details

    Recent Stories

    Are Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal compatible? Check astro prediction RKK

    Are Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal compatible? Check astro prediction

    Sonakshi Sinha to wear white outfit sent by Zaheer Iqbal on her wedding day? Actress makes first appearance before the Big Day RKK

    WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha to wear white outfit sent by Zaheer Iqbal on her wedding day?

    Who is Suraj Revanna, Prajwal's brother arrested for alleged 'unnatural sex' with party worker? gcw

    Who is Suraj Revanna, Prajwal's brother arrested for alleged 'unnatural sex' with party worker?

    Influencer Archana Makwana faces legal action for performing yoga inside Golden Temple; check details AJR

    Influencer Archana Makwana faces legal action for performing yoga inside Golden Temple; check details

    Kerala urges Centre to announce Rs 24,000 cr special package in upcoming Union Budget 2024-25 anr

    Kerala urges Centre to announce Rs 24,000 cr special package in upcoming Union Budget

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon