    Massive student protests erupt in Manipur following viral photos of 2 deceased students

    This wave of protest follows the viral circulation of images depicting the bodies of the two missing students, who disappeared on July 6 during a period of heightened ethnic violence in the state, leading to suspicions of foul play.

    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 5:37 PM IST

    In Manipur's capital, Imphal, hundreds of students have taken to the streets to protest the brutal murder of two minor students, allegedly by armed men, demanding justice for the victims.

    As the students attempted to march toward Chief Minister N Biren Singh's residence, security forces responded by using tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd, resulting in several students sustaining injuries and requiring medical treatment.

    This wave of protest follows the viral circulation of images depicting the bodies of the two missing students, who disappeared on July 6 during a period of heightened ethnic violence in the state, leading to suspicions of foul play.

    In these photos, the two students, a 17-year-old girl and boy, are seen sitting in what appears to be a makeshift jungle camp of an armed group, with two armed men visible behind them. Subsequent images show their lifeless bodies on the ground.

    The Manipur government has called for restraint, urging the public to allow authorities to conduct an investigation into the suspected kidnapping and murder. The case has already been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a statement issued by the secretariat of Chief Minister N Biren Singh late on Monday night.

