Massive property worth Rs 15 crore discovered during Lokayukta raids at BESCOM EE's residence in Karnataka

Karnataka Lokayukta raids uncover assets worth Rs 65.84 crore from 13 officials, revealing disparities and alleged corruption. Findings include cash, gold, silver, and property. Disclosures prompt calls for anti-corruption measures and highlight the need for transparent governance. Actions seek to restore trust in administrative integrity.

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police had conducted raids across 9 districts of the state, and a staggering revelation emerged as the raids uncovered significant assets totalling Rs 65.84 crore from 68 locations, including residences, offices, and relatives' homes of 13 allegedly corrupt officials.

The attention-grabbing find came from the residence of H.D. Chennakeshava, an Executive Engineer (EE) with the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). Lokayukta raids revealed assets valued at Rs 11.46 crore in immovable property and an additional heritage value of Rs 4.07 crore. Among the seized items were cash amounting to Rs 1.44 crore, 3 kg of gold, 28 kg of silver, diamonds valued at Rs 5 lakh, and antiques.



Similar revelations surfaced from the properties of various other officials across different districts. Notable among these discoveries was the Chief Executive (Secretary) H.S. Krishnamurthy of Kaniminike Village in Ramanagara District, where assets totalling Rs 3.60 crore were seized. Additionally, the Bengaluru BESCOM Deputy General Manager, TN Sudhakar Reddy's property, revealed assets valued at Rs 5.42 crore.

Other officials, including retired Junior Engineers, government college lecturers, and department heads, also had their properties raided, uncovering assets ranging from crores in value to significant amounts in cash, gold, silver, vehicles, and more.



The raids revealed significant disparities between the disclosed incomes of these officials and their actual accumulated assets, leading to allegations of corruption and malpractice. The seized assets from these raids totalled a whopping Rs 65.84 crore, raising serious concerns about transparency and ethics in public service.

The revelations have sparked widespread discussions and drawn attention to the need for stringent measures to tackle corruption within administrative bodies. The Karnataka Lokayukta Police's actions aim to address these concerns and restore faith in governance by curbing corrupt practices.