A massive fire caused by a short circuit completely gutted 'Shyam Restaurant' opposite the Mahakal Lok complex in Ujjain. The incident occurred on Amavasya morning. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, and no loss of life was reported.

A massive fire broke out at a restaurant situated opposite the Mahakal Lok complex in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Friday morning and completely gutted the property, officials said.

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As per the preliminary information, the fire erupted suddenly at 'Shyam Restaurant', located directly opposite the Mahakal Lok area near the Baba Mahakaleshwar temple complex, during the early hours of the day. The incident coincided with the occasion of Amavasya (New Moon), when thousands of devotees throng the area for Darshan of Baba Mahakaleshwar.

Short Circuit Caused Blaze, No Casualties

Upon noticing smoke billowing from the premises, local authorities immediately alerted the Fire Brigade office. Two fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot. Soon after reaching the scene, the firefighters commenced operations to extinguish the blaze.

Speaking to ANI, Dinesh Sisodiya, a fireman from Ujjain Municipal Corporation, said that the fire broke out due to a short circuit and there was no loss of life. "We received information about a fire in front of Mahakal Lok on our landline, which prompted us to come here immediately. The fire broke out due to a short circuit. There has been no loss of life, and everything is under control..." he added.

The kitchen area, located at the rear of the restaurant, was completely gutted in the fire. However, quick action by firefighters and police personnel ensured that the blaze was contained before it could spread to adjoining structures in the densely crowded area. (ANI)