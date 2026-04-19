A massive fire erupted in a Firozabad vegetable market, spreading to a cloth market. While no casualties were reported there, a separate fire in Lucknow's slums claimed the lives of two 2-year-old children, prompting a response from CM Adityanath.

Fire breaks out in Firozabad market

A massive fire broke out in the vegetable market of Shikohabad in UP's Firozabad early Sunday morning, spreading to the nearby cloth market and triggering panic among the locals.

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According to Fire Officer Satendra Pandey, multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts are underway to control the blaze. "Fire tenders were rushed to the spot...Efforts are underway to douse the fire...The fire spread to the cloth market also.. No casualties have been reported," Pandey said. Further details are awaited.

2 children die in Lucknow slum fire

Earlier on Thursday, two children have died in a fire which broke out in the slums of the Vikas Nagar area in Lucknow.

Lucknow DCP (East) Deeksha Sharma said two bodies were found in the night as rescue operations were going on, and the parents of the children have been informed. "Rescue operations by SDRF, NDRF, and the police administration went on continuously... Unfortunately, two bodies were found late at night. Their parents have been informed, and they are at the postmortem house while legal proceedings continue... The parents have identified the bodies, and the children were around 2 years old," Sharma told ANI.

During the operations, fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were carried out to bring the blaze under control swiftly.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the incident of fire and directed officers to expedite relief operations. (ANI)