Firefighters continue cooling operations at a Mayapuri factory after a massive fire broke out. Meanwhile, separate fire incidents in Noida and a tragic case involving a student in Krishna Nagar have been reported in the Delhi-NCR region today.

Massive Fire Engulfs Mayapuri Factory

Firefighting operations continued at a factory in Delhi's Mayapuri Industrial Area on Saturday, even after 15 hours, with over 35 fire tenders deployed since last night. Two adjacent factories were also affected by the blaze. Cooling operations were initiated after the initial firefighting efforts, while smoke continued to billow from the factory. Delhi Fire Station Officer Naveen Thakran said that a call reporting a factory fire at B-41, Mayapuri Industrial Area, was received last night.

Details of the Incident

Speaking to ANI, Thakran said, "Last night, we received a call reporting a factory fire at B-41, Mayapuri Industrial Area. Upon the arrival of our fire tenders, it was discovered that three factories were involved; consequently, the incident was upgraded to a 'medium' category. The structures consist of a ground floor, upper floors, and a terrace; one of the buildings also includes a basement. All these structures, including the terrace areas, contained various materials. The fire was reported as 'under control' at 8:00 AM... Cooling operations are currently underway. By the time the incident was upgraded to the 'medium' category, twenty fire tenders were already present at the scene. Operations are currently in the third shift. Cooling operations are ongoing.”

Other Fire and Security Incidents

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at around six shops in Noida’s Sector 126. Fire tenders reached the spot, and efforts to douse the flames are underway Speaking to ANI, Pradeep Kumar, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida, said, "We have found a large number of LPG cylinders inside. We are currently addressing this issue and conducting search and rescue operations to check whether anyone is trapped."

Earlier on Saturday, an 18-year-old Class 12 female student was found in a burnt condition behind the guard room of a school in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, with police examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding a fire incident was received from the school on Saturday. Police personnel from Krishna Nagar police station promptly reached the spot and found the student in a burnt condition. During preliminary proceedings, certain materials were recovered from the spot and the deceased's school bag. The Crime Team was called to inspect the scene and collect relevant evidence. (ANI)

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