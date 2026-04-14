A fire broke out at an auto garage in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, with no casualties reported. Firefighters used four tenders to douse the flames and safely evacuated two CNG vehicles. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

A fire broke out at an auto garage in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Monday night, prompting a swift response from the fire department, officials said.

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Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were carried out to bring the blaze under control. Fire Officer Mahesh Pratap Singh, speaking to reporters, said, "Tonight, at approximately 10.45 PM, we received a report regarding a fire at the 'City Motor Workshop' in Hardoi. We dispatched a fire tender from the Hardoi Fire Station to the scene. Upon arrival, we observed that the fire was spreading very rapidly. We brought the fire under control with the assistance of four fire tenders. Two CNG-powered vehicles were present inside the workshop. We safely evacuated the people present in the vicinity and also removed all the equipment stored inside the workshop. The fire has now been completely extinguished. The actual cause of the fire will only be ascertained after the investigation is complete." No casualties were reported in the incident.

Other Recent Fire Incidents in Uttar Pradesh

In a separate incident, on March 31, a fire broke out in a cloth warehouse in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, due to a short circuit, officials said. The fire broke out around 3 pm on Tuesday at Fazil Enterprises under the Kundarki police station. Six fire tenders reached the incident site to douse the fire. Speaking with ANI, Chief Fire Officer Rajiv Kumar Pandey said, "Our 4 fire trucks reached the spot... We are carrying out firefighting operations... All people are safe, and firefighting operations are ongoing. At this time, a total of 6 fire trucks are engaged in extinguishing the fire. Prima facie, the cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit."

Meanwhile, on March 27, a major fire broke out at a Vishal Mega Mart outlet near the Sector 76 metro station in Noida, under Police Station 49 area, officials said. Speaking to ANI, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida, Pradeep Kumar, said that fire broke out at approximately 4:30 AM, and the entire building was severely gutted by the flames. "At around 4.30 am, a fire broke out at the Vishal Mega Mart near Sector 76 metro station under the Sector 49 police station area. The fire has now been brought under control. No injuries or casualties have been reported," he said. (ANI)