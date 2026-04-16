A massive fire engulfed around 150 slum dwellings in Ghaziabad's Kanawani village. Authorities deployed seven fire tenders to extinguish the blaze, which is now under control. No casualties or missing persons have been reported so far.

A massive fire broke out in the Kanawani slum area under the Indirapuram police station limits on Thursday, prompting a swift response from fire and district authorities.

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150 Dwellings Affected

According to Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar, the blaze affected a cluster of around 150 slum dwellings in Kanawani village, where scrap-related work was being carried out. "There is Kanavani village in the Indirapuram police station area, and here there are about 150 more slum dwellings where a fire had broken out. Scrap work was being done here," Mandar said.

Situation Under Control

Firefighting operations were immediately launched, with multiple teams deployed to contain the flames. "7 fire tenders have been deployed. The fire has been extinguished... Now the fire will not spread anywhere. After this, if any complaint of someone missing comes, we will also survey that... We have called an ambulance to the spot," he added.

Authorities confirmed that the situation is now fully under control. "The situation is completely under control. So far, there is no information about anyone missing or any casualties," Mandar stated. Further assessment and survey of the affected area will be conducted if any reports of missing persons are received.