Thousands of devotees are visiting the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram for the spiritual Tamil month of Margazhi. Worshippers are lining up for early-morning prayers, with increased security measures in place to manage the large crowds.

During the spiritual Tamil month of Margazhi, thousands of devotees are visiting the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram. Starting from mid-December and concluding around mid-January, it is the 9th month in the traditional Tamil calendar. People focus on their spiritual growth during this time, with early-morning prayers to God.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The month of Margazhi has begun, and believers are waking up early to visit the Ramanathaswamy Temple, which is a significant Hindu pilgrimage site. Visuals on Wednesday showed a high number of worshippers lining up to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and Rama, amongst others, who are believed to preside at the Temple.

Increased Security for Devotees

Due to the flock of people, specific security measures can also be seen as all the visitors are being inspected before going in, and lines are being maintained. Police officers have also been stationed at the place to ensure public order. These measures aid in a seamless and safe visit during this auspicious month.

Weather Forecast During Holy Month

On Tuesday, moderate rainfall was recorded at the start of this holy month, which may have disappointed devotees who wanted to begin the spiritual period with an early-morning visit. According to IMD, the rest of the week has a high chance of cloudy weather, either generally or partly. Their forecast indicates light rain is possible on 18 and 22 December, according to today's report, which is subject to change.

Spiritual Practices and Traditions

Till mid-January, temples are expected to receive a high number of visits from Hindu worshippers. At home, women would draw kolam (rangolis) using rice flour, as it is believed to bring positive energy. The daily routine for many devotees consists of getting up early, taking a bath, and reciting Andal's Thiruppavai and Thiruvempavai to deepen their spirituality and draw closer to Lord Shiva, Shakti, and Rama.

Significance of Thiruppavai

Thiruppavai is considered significant during this period because it comprises 30 verses, with devotees singing one verse each day until the end of the month.