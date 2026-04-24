Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said Marathi will be taught to auto and taxi drivers. A meeting with union leaders is set for April 28, and a campaign to check spoken Marathi skills and documents will begin on May 1.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday reflected on the attempts being made to "promote and propagate Marathi" amid the auto rickshaw and taxi drivers in the state, adding that a meeting will be held with the trade union leader on April 28. Addressing a press conference here, the State Transport Minister said that the Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh will be teaching Marathi to the taxi drivers across the state while the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad will also jointly teach Marathi in the Konkan region.

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"The Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh has taken up the responsibility of teaching Marathi to auto rickshaw drivers and taxi drivers in their various branches across the state. This will promote and propagate Marathi. The Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad will also jointly teach Marathi in the Konkan region," he said.

Consultation with Union Leaders

He further stated that the meeting with several union leaders will be held to take suggestions on the matter.

"A meeting will be held with Shashank Rao (Trade Union Leader- Auto Rickshaws and Taxi Drivers) on April 28th. We will meet with several union leaders to discuss their views. We will listen to them and present our own. If there are any suggestions, we will implement them," Sarnaik said.

Campaign to Check Language Skills

Additionally, Sarnaik, emphasising the need to learn spoken Marathi, reiterated that a campaign to check fake documents and language skills of the auto, taxi drivers will be launched from May 1.

"Starting May 1, there will be a campaign to check any fake documents and the language skills of auto rickshaw drivers and taxi drivers to determine if they know spoken Marathi. Writing in Marathi is not required; one should simply understand and speak the language," the Transport Minister said.

Marathi Language Made Mandatory

Earlier this month, the State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that the Marathi language will be mandatory for driving rickshaws in the state.

Speaking at a press conference, Sarnaik said that the decision applies to all rickshaw drivers in the state.

Transport Minister Sarnaik warned that action will be taken against those who do not follow the rules after checking by May 1. Drivers will be required to show they can read, write, and speak Marathi as part of the new initiative. This pilot project aims to tackle irregularities in issuing transport licences and will be rolled out statewide over time. (ANI)