Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil begins fast unto death; check details

In a recent development, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Saturday (June 8) began a hunger strike, signalling his determination to press for Maratha reservation rights in Maharashtra. However, police authorities have denied him permission for an indefinite fast unto death.

Jarange Patil's decision to fast comes with a stern warning to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cautioning against any aggression towards the protestors supporting his movement.

The Gondi police cited objections from three villages—Antarwali Sarati, Vadigodri, and Dodadgaon—against allowing Jarange to hold his hunger strike. Despite this opposition, Jarange remains resolute in his protest.

Hailing originally from Beed district and currently residing in Shahgad, Jalna district, Jarange has been a prominent figure in the Maratha reservation movement for over 15 years. He has actively participated in various demonstrations and protests, advocating for reservation rights in government jobs and education for the Maratha community.

In his pursuit of this cause, Jarange-Patil, once associated with the Congress party, founded the Shivba Sanghatana. This organization was established to coordinate and lead protests demanding reservation rights for the Maratha community.

Despite financial challenges, including selling a significant portion of his agricultural land, Jarange has remained committed to the cause.

