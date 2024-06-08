Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil begins fast unto death; check details

    Jarange Patil's decision to fast comes with a stern warning to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cautioning against any aggression towards the protestors supporting his movement.

    Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil begins fast unto death AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

    In a recent development, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Saturday (June 8) began a hunger strike, signalling his determination to press for Maratha reservation rights in Maharashtra. However, police authorities have denied him permission for an indefinite fast unto death.

    Jarange Patil's decision to fast comes with a stern warning to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cautioning against any aggression towards the protestors supporting his movement.

    Kangana Ranaut 'slapgate' case: Who backed the newly elected BJP MP and who didn't

    The Gondi police cited objections from three villages—Antarwali Sarati, Vadigodri, and Dodadgaon—against allowing Jarange to hold his hunger strike. Despite this opposition, Jarange remains resolute in his protest.

    Hailing originally from Beed district and currently residing in Shahgad, Jalna district, Jarange has been a prominent figure in the Maratha reservation movement for over 15 years. He has actively participated in various demonstrations and protests, advocating for reservation rights in government jobs and education for the Maratha community.

    In his pursuit of this cause, Jarange-Patil, once associated with the Congress party, founded the Shivba Sanghatana. This organization was established to coordinate and lead protests demanding reservation rights for the Maratha community.

    IMD warns of heavy rains in THESE states, heatwave alert in 4 states; check details

    Despite financial challenges, including selling a significant portion of his agricultural land, Jarange has remained committed to the cause.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2024, 1:03 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kangana Ranaut 'slapgate' case: Who backed the newly elected BJP MP and who didn't AJR

    Kangana Ranaut 'slapgate' case: Who backed the newly elected BJP MP and who didn't

    Fire explosion in Delhi food processing unit leaves three dead, six injured AJR

    Fire, explosion in Delhi food processing unit leaves three dead, six injured

    IMD warns of heavy rains in THESE states, heatwave alert in 4 states; check details AJR

    IMD warns of heavy rains in THESE states, heatwave alert in 4 states; check details

    Tragic! 4 of family charred to death after house catches fire in Kerala's Angamaly anr

    Tragic! Four-member family charred to death after house catches fire in Kerala's Angamaly

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-657 June 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-657 June 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Tennis French Open 2024: Zverev expects a 'very difficult' clash against Alcaraz in grand finale (WATCH) osf

    French Open 2024: Zverev expects a 'very difficult' clash against Alcaraz in grand finale (WATCH)

    Kangana Ranaut 'slapgate' case: Who backed the newly elected BJP MP and who didn't AJR

    Kangana Ranaut 'slapgate' case: Who backed the newly elected BJP MP and who didn't

    Shilpa Shetty was accused of being homewrecker by Raj Kundra's ex-wife ATG

    Shilpa Shetty was accused of being homewrecker by Raj Kundra's ex-wife

    Karnataka Govt's free school uniform scheme under fire as Rs 1000 stitching charges pinch parents vkp

    Karnataka Govt's free school uniform scheme under fire as Rs 1000 stitching charges pinch parents

    Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Gauahar Khan: Celebs who got publicly slapped RKK

    Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Gauahar: Celebs who got publicly slapped

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon