Security forces recovered the body of a Maoist and an AK-47 rifle following an encounter in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. An operation by a joint team is ongoing after reports of armed Maoists, with intermittent firing since this morning.

Security forces have recovered the body of a Maoist in an encounter operation in the southern region of Bijapur district this morning, officials confirmed. Along with the body of the slain Maoist, the security forces recovered an AK-47 rifle from the site.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The campaign was launched after reports of armed Maoists' presence in the region, and a search operation was initiated by joint teams. Intermittent firing between security forces and Maoists has been ongoing since 7:30 AM. A detailed report will be shared separately upon completion of the operation.

Previous Encounter in January

Earlier last month, security forces in Chhattisgarh recovered the bodies of two Maoist cadres along with automatic weapons from the encounter site in the northwestern region of the state from Bijapur, officials confirmed on Saturday. Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Yadav said that a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), CoBRA and the Special Task Force (STF) carried out a search operation in the northwestern region after receiving intelligence inputs regarding the presence of the Maoist National Park Area Committee's Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) Dilip Bedja and other armed Maoists in forest and hilly areas.