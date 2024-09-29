Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises women farmers, water conservation efforts; check details

Highlighting the significance of water conservation, PM Modi noted the heavy rains in several parts of the country over the past few weeks, which, he said, serve as a reminder of the importance of protecting this vital resource. He particularly praised the efforts of women farmers for their significant contributions to water conservation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 29) marked the 10th anniversary of his popular radio programme Mann Ki Baat in its 114th episode. In this emotional address, PM Modi reflected on the journey of the programme, expressing gratitude to the countless citizens who have consistently sent letters and suggestions for each episode.

Highlighting the significance of water conservation, PM Modi noted the heavy rains in several parts of the country over the past few weeks, which, he said, serve as a reminder of the importance of protecting this vital resource. He particularly praised the efforts of women farmers for their significant contributions to water conservation.

The prime minister also took the opportunity to commend the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's 'Made in India' initiative, which aims to nurture talent and creativity within the country. He highlighted the power of collective participation and determination, citing the success of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative that encourages planting trees in the name of mothers.

Reflecting on his decade-long journey with Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi became emotional, reminiscing about the many moments that have shaped the show and strengthened his connection with the citizens.

Additionally, PM Modi expressed pride in India's heritage, recalling the recent repatriation of ancient artefacts by the United States. "We should be proud of our invaluable heritage," he said, reiterating his belief in balancing both development and tradition.

Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda was among the key leaders who listened to the programme.

