Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises women farmers, water conservation efforts; check details

    Highlighting the significance of water conservation, PM Modi noted the heavy rains in several parts of the country over the past few weeks, which, he said, serve as a reminder of the importance of protecting this vital resource. He particularly praised the efforts of women farmers for their significant contributions to water conservation.

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises women farmers, water conservation efforts; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 12:11 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 29) marked the 10th anniversary of his popular radio programme Mann Ki Baat in its 114th episode. In this emotional address, PM Modi reflected on the journey of the programme, expressing gratitude to the countless citizens who have consistently sent letters and suggestions for each episode.

    Highlighting the significance of water conservation, PM Modi noted the heavy rains in several parts of the country over the past few weeks, which, he said, serve as a reminder of the importance of protecting this vital resource. He particularly praised the efforts of women farmers for their significant contributions to water conservation.

    'Son rise' in Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin appoints Udhayanidhi as Deputy Chief Minister; check details

    The prime minister also took the opportunity to commend the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's 'Made in India' initiative, which aims to nurture talent and creativity within the country. He highlighted the power of collective participation and determination, citing the success of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative that encourages planting trees in the name of mothers.

    Reflecting on his decade-long journey with Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi became emotional, reminiscing about the many moments that have shaped the show and strengthened his connection with the citizens.

    Additionally, PM Modi expressed pride in India's heritage, recalling the recent repatriation of ancient artefacts by the United States. "We should be proud of our invaluable heritage," he said, reiterating his belief in balancing both development and tradition.

    West Bengal weather update: Will Durga Puja in Kolkata be a washout? IMD predicts more showers

    Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda was among the key leaders who listened to the programme.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala govt grants two-year extension for 1200 KSRTC buses set to complete 15 years anr

    Kerala govt grants two-year extension for 1,200 KSRTC buses set to complete 15 years

    Man compares work-from-home with parents to survival game 'Squid Game,' divides Internet; see viral post shk

    Man compares work-from-home with parents to survival game 'Squid Game,' divides Internet; see viral post

    Kerala: MLA PV Anvar booked for trying to create unrest in society by circulating phone conversations anr

    Kerala: MLA PV Anvar booked for trying to create unrest in society by circulating phone conversations

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-670 September 29 2024: winning ticket prize money details and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-670 September 29 2024: Who will win the first prize worth Rs 70 lakh?

    Son rise' in Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin appoints Udhayanidhi as Deputy Chief Minister; check details AJR

    'Son rise' in Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin appoints Udhayanidhi as Deputy Chief Minister; check details

    Recent Stories

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others grace red carpet [PHOTOS] ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others grace red carpet [PHOTOS]

    Kerala govt grants two-year extension for 1200 KSRTC buses set to complete 15 years anr

    Kerala govt grants two-year extension for 1,200 KSRTC buses set to complete 15 years

    Man compares work-from-home with parents to survival game 'Squid Game,' divides Internet; see viral post shk

    Man compares work-from-home with parents to survival game 'Squid Game,' divides Internet; see viral post

    Karthi Meiyazhagan and Harish Kalyan's Lubber Pandhu outperform Jr. NTR's Devara at Tamil Nadu Box Office RBA

    Karthi's Meiyazhagan and Harish Kalyan's Lubber Pandhu outperform Jr. NTR's Devara at Tamil Nadu Box Office

    Tanuj Virwani opens up about filming with Sunny Leone in One Night Stand RTM

    Tanuj Virwani opens up about filming with Sunny Leone in One Night Stand

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon