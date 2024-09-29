Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Son rise' in Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin appoints Udhayanidhi as Deputy Chief Minister; check details

    Several DMK leaders, including SM Nasar and V Senthilbalaji—who was recently granted bail in a money laundering case—have been recommended for re-induction into the council of ministers. However, several ministers, including T Mano Thangaraj and KS Masthan, have been dropped from their respective portfolios.

    'Son rise' in Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin appoints Udhayanidhi as Deputy Chief Minister; check details
    In a major political development, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was on Saturday (September 28) appointed as the state's Deputy Chief Minister. Udhayanidhi will continue to hold the Sports Ministry portfolio while also being assigned the key portfolio of Planning and Development.

    Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin had recommended Udhayanidhi's new role to Governor RN Ravi, who approved the appointment. Udhayanidhi's elevation marks a significant move within the ruling DMK party, cementing his rising stature in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

    The reshuffle has also seen major changes in the state cabinet. Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy has been assigned the Environment, Forests, and Climate Change portfolio, while Siva V Meyyanathan will now handle Backward Classes Welfare. N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj has taken over the Human Resources and Ex-Servicemen Welfare portfolios, and M Mathiventhan will be responsible for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare.

    RS Rajakannappan has been named Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, along with Khadi and Village Industries, while Thangam Tennarasu will now oversee Environment and the Pollution Control Board, in addition to his current portfolios of Finance and Archaeology.

    Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of the Chief Minister, has been in the spotlight recently for his controversial remarks comparing Sanatana Dharma to diseases like dengue and malaria, calling for its eradication. Despite the backlash, his popularity continues to grow, especially among DMK party members.

