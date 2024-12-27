Manmohan Singh had one condition for marriage & he knew Gursharan Kaur was his perfect match

Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, passed away at 92. Read on to this story to find his unique love story with his wife, Gursharan Kaur, a kirtan singer, highlighting their simple yet enduring relationship.

Dr Manmohan Singh - former Prime Minister of India, veteran Congress leader, noted economist, technocrat and the architect of India's liberalised economy that achieved high growth from a phenomenal low of the balance of payments crisis, died on Thursday night. Singh, who had been ailing for a while, breathed his last at Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. He was 92.

Singh, who held the reins of the country twice, leaves behind his wife and three daughters. Known for his simple and calm nature, Dr. Singh's heart was stirred when he first saw Gursharan Kaur. Here, we delve into the late former PM's love and married life.

Dr. Manmohan Singh's wife, Gursharan Kaur, is a history professor, writer, and kirtan singer. She is also a skilled homemaker. In Dr. Singh's life, she played the role of a strong supporter and inspiration. In 1957, when Manmohan Singh returned to India after completing his studies at Cambridge, his family began to worry about his marriage.

Manmohan Singh, who lived a simple life, had no objection to an arranged marriage. However, he had one condition; the girl had to be educated.

Dowry rejected, educated bride preferred

It is said that Singh's family chose a girl from a wealthy family, offering a substantial dowry. However, the girl was not educated. When Manmohan Singh's family told him about the girl and the dowry, he immediately refused the proposal. He stated, 'I don't want a dowry, I want an educated girl.'

How did Manmohan Singh meet Gursharan Kaur?

It is said that Basant learned about Manmohan Singh and approached his family with a proposal for her younger sister, Gursharan Kaur, a kirtan singer. Discussions ensued, and a time was set for the two to meet. Gursharan Kaur arrived to meet Singh in a white salwar kameez. They conversed on the terrace. After this meeting, the former PM agreed to the marriage.

It is reported that Gursharan Kaur sang kirtan at a musical event. The former PM saw her during this event. Manmohan Singh, who desired an educated wife, also learned that Gursharan was pursuing an MA in history.

Gursharan Kaur's guru remarked that she hadn't sung well. To this, Manmohan Singh responded, 'No Guruji, that's not true, she sang beautifully.'

Manmohan Singh invited Gursharan for breakfast

It is said that the former PM then invited Gursharan Kaur to his home for breakfast, where he tried to impress her with an English breakfast of eggs and toast. Gursharan Kaur herself revealed this in an interview. They liked each other, and their families had no objections to the relationship. In 1958, they tied the knot. They remained together for life, becoming parents to three daughters.

The love story of Dr. Manmohan Singh and Gursharan Kaur exemplifies that a strong relationship is based on mutual respect, trust, and cooperation.

They supported each other through every up and down in their lives. Their relationship is an inspiration for today's generation, demonstrating that a strong and happy life can be lived with simplicity and dedication.

