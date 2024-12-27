Manmohan Singh passes away: 7 top quotes by the former Prime Minister

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passes away aged 92. Here are top 7 quotes by the 2 term Prime Minister who served in the position from 2004 to 2014

On Diversity

'The strength of the nation lies in its diversity, and we must embrace it' said former PM Manmohan Singh

On Economic reforms

Economic reforms are necessary for India's growth, but we must also ensure that they benefit all sections of society

On Corruption

'Corruption is a cancer that eats away at the fabric of our society. We must fight it together', said the former Prime Minister

'Climate change is a global issue, and India must play its part in combating it', Former PM commented on Climate Change

'We must prioritize healthcare and ensure access to quality medical services for all', former PM commented on healthcare and medical services

Manmohan Singh

'Women empowerment is not just a slogan; it is essential for societal progress', Manmohan Singh spoke on women empowerment

'Science and technology are crucial for India's leap towards progress', former PM spoke on technological upliftment

'The youth of India is our biggest asset, and we must nurture their talents', on India's youth power and the strength on a young country

Latest Videos