Manmohan Singh passes away: 7 top quotes by the former Prime Minister

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passes away aged 92. Here are top 7 quotes by the 2 term Prime Minister who served in the position from 2004 to 2014

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 12:40 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 12:40 AM IST

On Diversity

'The strength of the nation lies in its diversity, and we must embrace it' said former PM Manmohan Singh

article_image2

On Economic reforms

Economic reforms are necessary for India's growth, but we must also ensure that they benefit all sections of society

article_image3

On Corruption

'Corruption is a cancer that eats away at the fabric of our society. We must fight it together', said the former Prime Minister

article_image4

'Climate change is a global issue, and India must play its part in combating it', Former PM commented on Climate Change

article_image5

'We must prioritize healthcare and ensure access to quality medical services for all', former PM commented on healthcare and medical services

article_image6

Manmohan Singh

'Women empowerment is not just a slogan; it is essential for societal progress', Manmohan Singh spoke on women empowerment

article_image7

'Science and technology are crucial for India's leap towards progress', former PM spoke on technological upliftment

article_image8

'The youth of India is our biggest asset, and we must nurture their talents', on India's youth power and the strength on a young country

