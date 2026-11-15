Congress leader Manish Tewari argues that Pakistan's attendance at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue in India is routine and holds no significance, given that Islamabad has taken no real action to address India's core concerns about terrorism.

Manish Tewari on Pakistan's SCO Attendance

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 15 (ANI): Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday said there is nothing noteworthy about Pakistan's Climate Minister attending the SCO meeting in India since it is a multilateral forum, asserting that Islamabad hasn't taken any action against terrorism directed at India.

Speaking to ANI, Tewari asserted that India's core demand to stop cross-border terrorism remains unaddressed. "From that Baisaran incident until now what has actually changed? Has any action been taken against the terrorist infrastructure that Pakistan has woven within its own borders? Absolutely not. The core point that India has consistently and repeatedly raised—on every international platform, is that Pakistan must stop promoting terrorism against India. It must stop. That situation remains exactly where it was. As for the SCO, it is a multilateral forum with several member nations. When a meeting is held, all member countries send their representatives; there is nothing particularly noteworthy about that. However, regarding the fundamental issue, no action has been taken by Pakistan," said Tewari.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, scheduled in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. According to an official statement issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government has nominated Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, to represent the country at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue in New Delhi. "The Government of Pakistan has nominated Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, to represent Pakistan at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue to be held in New Delhi from 20 to 22 November 2026," the statement read.

The statement highlighted that the dialogue will convene representatives from across SCO member states to exchange perspectives on cultural understanding and civilisational engagement. Furthermore, Islamabad said it remains committed to "promoting dialogue among civilisations and fostering people-to-people contacts within the SCO framework in a spirit of mutual respect." This development comes a day after India confirmed that it has extended invitations to several nations, including all 10 member states of the SCO (including Pakistan), for the upcoming Civilisational Dialogue Forum, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. (ANI)