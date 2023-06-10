Manipur violence: 'Drop arms' box appear outside BJP MLA's house in Imphal; check details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur violence: Reports said that the weapons were found abandoned in jungles and other isolated places. At least 35 weapons and war-like stores were recovered during joint combing operations by security forces on Thursday.

    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    A drop box was placed outside the house of a BJP MLA in Manipur's Imphal East district in a bid to deposit arms looted from police stations and armouries of Manipur Rifles and IRBNs. It is reportedly said that anyone coming to drop a weapon will neither be questioned nor will be asked to reveal his/her identity.

    The label on the box read, "Please drop your snatched weapons here. Feel free to do so."

    It is reportedly said that over 4,000 weapons along with ammunition were looted by mobs at different locations. After appeals from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief minister N Biren Singh, over 900 of these along with thousands of rounds of ammunition have been recovered by the Army and security forces during combing operations.

    Reports said that the weapons were found abandoned in jungles and other isolated places. At least 35 weapons and war-like stores were recovered during joint combing operations by security forces on Thursday.

    The box has appeared days after the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a conglomerate of Imphal Valley-based civil society organisations, rejected home minister Shah's appeal to surrender weapons looted from the police and resolved not to allow combing operations launched by security forces on Wednesday in search of these weapons.

    This decision comes during the people's convention on "Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist aggression in Manipur," which was held by the committee in Imphal on Wednesday, that the weapons won't be turned in "until the narco-terrorists and related external aggressors are completely annihilated from the soil of our motherland and peace is restored."

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2023, 5:09 PM IST
