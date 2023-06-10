Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mira road murder case: From porn sites notes to online tips for body disposal, here's what cops found!

    Earlier, Sane worked at a ration shop and has now claimed Vaidya committed suicide by drinking poison and he only tried to dispose of her body by chopping it up. The accused was arrested on Thursday. He also allegedly said that he was HIV-positive and never had any physical relationship with Vaidya.

    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    The police has reportedly said that Saraswati Vaidya would often "quarrel" with her live-in partner Manoj Ramesh Sane about him not being able to keep her "happy and satisfied". The police sources has reportedly revealed that Sane's browsing history contained of frequented pornographic sites.

    "Since he could not remember names of porn sites he had also noted down names of several porn sites on a paper which has been seized," the police source said.

    Manoj Sane was arrested for allegedly murdering Saraswati Vaidya and pressure-cooked the body inside the flat where they resided in the Mira Road area of the bustling district adjoining Mumbai.

    The police also seized the paper where Sane had written porn sites. The report quoted the sources as saying that the accused admitted about Vaidya complaining to him about "not being satisfied".

    "During the interrogation, Sane admitted that Vaidya would often complain and quarrel with him about him not being able to keep her 'happy and satisfied'. It would also enrage her when he looked at any other woman," the police source said.

    The police investigation has also found that Sane had searched the internet for ways to dispose of a body.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2023, 4:45 PM IST
