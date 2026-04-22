A 13-hour total shutdown was observed in Manipur's Churachandpur district, demanding justice for BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who died months after a mob attack. Called by Zomi groups, the peaceful protest saw all establishments and transport closed.

A 13-hour total shutdown was observed across Churachandpur district in Manipur on Wednesday in connection with demands for justice in the death of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte. Officials said no untoward incident was reported during the shutdown.

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Impact of the Shutdown

The shutdown, called by Zomi groups with support from Kuki civil society organisations and Hmar groups, began at 5 AM and is scheduled to conclude at 6 PM. Shops, commercial establishments, educational institutions, offices, and public transport remained closed during the period. Roads, including Tipaimukh Road and Guite Road, saw no traffic movement.

Organisers Demand Justice

A representative of the Zomi Coordination Committee said the shutdown was aimed at seeking justice for the MLA. "The ongoing total shutdown for 13 hours today... Our main objective is immediate and appropriate justice for our late MLA. It has been around 60 days since his demise, but no response has been received," he said. He added that organisations have been raising the issue with authorities and would continue to press their demands.

Background of the Case

According to organisers, the shutdown was called over what they described as the absence of action in the case of Valte, who died on February 20, 2026, at a hospital in Gurugram after sustaining injuries in a mob attack in May 2023. No police or security force movement was reported during the shutdown hours.

Authorities said emergency services such as ambulances were kept on standby at designated locations, while other services, including pharmacies and water supply, remained suspended.

Protests to Continue

On the eve of the shutdown, a candlelight vigil was held in Lamka, where participants reiterated their demand for an investigation and accountability. Members of the Zomi Coordination Committee stated that protests would continue until action is taken.

Officials said the situation across the district remained calm, with no reports of violence or disruption beyond the shutdown. (ANI)