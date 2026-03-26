Security forces arrested a UNLF(P) cadre in Manipur's Patsoi area and dismantled six illegal bunkers in Imphal West. A mobile phone was seized. The law-and-order situation remains normal as operations continue in fringe and vulnerable areas.

Security Operations in Manipur

Security forces in Manipur arrested an active cadre of the United National Liberation Front (Pambei-led faction) from Patsoi under Patsoi police station, and dismantled six bunkers illegally constructed in Imphal West district. According to a press release, during the operation, a mobile phone was seized from the arrested individual. The overall law-and-order situation in the state during the last 24 hours was normal.

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Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.

Illegal Bunkers Dismantled

As per the press note, "In continuation of the operation by security forces, which commenced yesterday, 06 (six) bunkers illegally constructed were dismantled on Wednesday, March 25, at Litan and Mongkat Chepu upper village areas."

Following the operation, the majority of bunkers in the violence-affected Litan area have been rendered ineffective. Security forces continue to remain alert, and troops are strategically deployed to prevent the escalation of violence in the area.

Essential Supplies and Checkpoints Ensured

Movement of 238 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 113 Nakas/Check points were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, however, none were detained.

Public Cautioned Against Misinformation

Appeal is made to the public not to believe in rumours and be vigilant of false videos. The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos, audio clips, etc., may be confirmed by the Central Control Room.

Moreover, there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media. "It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media will attract legal action with consequences. Further, an appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or the nearest security forces immediately," the press note said. (ANI)