Protesters in Manipur burnt effigies of the CM and other ministers, demanding their resignations over the failure to restore peace after an attack killed three youths. They condemned the government and called for the withdrawal of central forces.

Protesters Demand Resignations Over Killings

Protesters in Manipur on Tuesday burnt effigies of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam and MP Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, demanding their immediate resignations over the alleged failure to restore peace and ensure civilian safety following an attack that killed three youths and injured three others.

The protest was held under the aegis of Uyumpok Mamang Leikai Nupi, Lamjing Lup and Uyumpok Mamang Leikai Welfare Youth Club, which organised a press conference at Uyumpok Mamang Leikai on Tuesday morning to condemn the incident reported a day earlier.

Speaking to ANI, the victim's family member, Rosa, cousin of Ksh. Sushil, raised questions over the government's handling of the security situation and demanded immediate intervention to prevent further attacks on civilians.

The protesters condemned the incident as a failure of the government to protect innocent villagers, many of whom are the breadwinners of their families. They demanded the withdrawal of central security forces from the affected areas and called for the deployment of additional Manipur Police personnel to strengthen local security arrangements.

Local residents and members of the victims' families attended the press conference to express their anguish over the attack and seek accountability from the authorities.

Reacting to the incident, Rosa questioned the government's handling of the security situation in Manipur, which has been affected by ethnic violence since May 2023. She said, "Despite assurances of restoring normalcy, several areas continue to face security concerns, with the region among those severely affected by the prolonged crisis."

Rosa also expressed concern over the recent attack on civilians at Nongshum, which she alleged was carried out by Kuki militants. She questioned the government's ability to prevent repeated attacks and protect civilians despite claims of an improvement in the security situation.

Calling for immediate intervention, Rosa urged the authorities to take decisive steps to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of residents in violence-affected areas. She reiterated that the government must take concrete measures to prevent further loss of life and restore public confidence in the state's security arrangements.

Her demand for the withdrawal of central security forces and a greater role for the Manipur Police comes amid continuing concerns over civilian safety in the state.

Meanwhile, a delegation comprising members of the Khongbal Tangkhul Villagers, Women Organisation and Students Organisation, headed by Village Chief Akhil Zimik, visited the victims' families and joined the protest. The protesters demanded accountability from the state leadership and called for urgent measures to ensure that civilians in violence-affected areas can live without fear of further attacks.

Police Detail Spate of Violent Incidents

A wave of violence across Manipur has claimed four lives and left multiple people, including three central security personnel, injured following communal clashes, an IED blast, and an armed ambush on villagers, state police said.

Addressing a press conference on the state's law enforcement and security situation, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo detailed a sequence of violent incidents beginning with a late-night clash in Thoubal district. Outlining how a public event turned volatile, Lhatoo said, "This is regarding a series of unfortunate incidents which have occurred on the 18th of October and today also. In the first incident last night at around 11:20 pm, tension erupted between two communities following a stone-pelting incident by unidentified persons during a musical night at Khangabok Pali Bazar under Thoubal police station.”

Clash in Thoubal District

In a separate incident in Thoubal district, one person was killed and several others injured following a clash between two communities during a musical programme at Cherapur in Khangabok. Four houses and shops were reportedly set on fire, while a vehicle was damaged. (ANI)